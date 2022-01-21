Weaner steers reach 758c, average 695c at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1627 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 620 prime cattle and 1007 store cattle.

The prime cattle consisted of 66 bullocks, 169 heifers, 316 cows and 69 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 545 steers, 41 mickeys, 365 heifers and 56 cows and calves.

Cattle consisted of a good run of quality fat heifers, with small runs of bullocks, cows and bulls.

The yarding was drawn from Julia Creek, Hughenden, Clermont, Charters Towers, Greenvale, as well as local and coastal areas.

Prime quotes:

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 474c and averaged 410c, and those over 500kg topped at 438c to average 420c. Heifers under 440kg sold to 498c and averaged 417c. Cows under 400kg made 400c and averaged 329c, while cows over 400kg reached 440c, averaging 350c. Bulls under 450kg made 710c and averaged 510c, while bulls over 450kg reached 402c to average 360c.

Bullocks topped at 438c on a/c Philipson Holdings that weighed 610kg to return $2672/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c AJ Smith that sold for 412c, weighing 469kg to return $1932/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Welcome Downs, for 364c, weighing 526kg to return $1915/hd. Bulls sold on a/c BT Livestock, topped at 356c and weighed 715kg, to return $2546/hd.

Store quotes:

Store cattle were made up of mixed quality cattle, consisting of mainly smaller consignments which sold to a steady southern market.

Steers under 200kg reached 758c to average 695c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 722c, averaging 641c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 518c and averaged 492c and steers over 400kg sold to 650c to average 573c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 710c, averaging 510c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 650c and averaged 573c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 638c, averaging 488c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 528c to average 395c.

A pen of 25 steers a/c Brown and Sons made 672c and weighed 317kg to return $2130/hd. A good pen of 10 heifers on a/c Warrawee made 528c weighed 353kg returning $1864/hd. Seven cows and calves sold on a/c Simmonds Pastoral returned $2700/unit.