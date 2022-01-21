Restocker demand powers new steer price record at CQLX

BOOMING restocker demand fuelled prices at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange prime and store sale last Wednesday, where the steer price record was broken at 932.2c/kg and cows and calves made $4200/unit.

The top-selling weaner pen was a 183kg Brahman cross offering, from B and V Hall, Kuttabul, which returned $1531/head. The price shot past the previous top for steers set in December for a Brangus line, offered by Reaco Pty Ltd, Woodstock Station, Marlborough, which made 906.2c/kg and weighed 148kg to equal $1346/head.

Justin Rohde, Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, said while favourable seasonal conditions and the buoyant market were key drivers of buyer confidence across the sale, it was the quality of the top line of cows and calves - 39 Charbrays presented by Geoff Shaw, Bayfield Cattle Company, Biloela - that took prices north of $4000/unit.

"This particular run was of exceptional heavyweight breeder cows with a good quality calf at foot," Mr Rohde said.

"The line was sold a couple of different ways, with the majority being secured by a local restocker."

Slaughter steers sold to 526c, average 495c, steers 400-500kg sold to 588c, average 539c, steers 330-400kg reached 630c, average 563c, steers 280-330kg made 750c, average 626c, steers 200-280kg sold to 866c, average 761c, and steers under 200kg sold to 932c, average 784c.

Slaughter cows sold to 390c, average 385c, cows 400-500kg reached 440c, average 377c, cows 330-400kg reached 420c, average 372c, and cows under 330kg made 380c, average 306c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 514c, average 432c, heifers 400-500kg reached 548c, average 485c, heifers 330-400kg made 610c, average 537c, heifers 280-330kg made 706c, average 562c, heifers 200-280kg reached 790c, average 634c, and heifers under 200kg made 830c, average 743c.

Cows and calves sold to $4200/unit, average $2849/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 378c, average 336c, and bulls 400-600kg sold to 462c, average 396c.

Matt Pearce, SBB GDL, with vendor B and V Halls top-selling weaner pen which broke the cents per kilo record for steers at CQLX when sold for 932.2c/kg. The Brahman cross offering weighed 183kg and returned $1531/hd.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Vella family, Marlborough, sold a run of Brangus feeder steers for 576c weighing 415kg to return $2396/hd. T and B Bath, Smokey Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for 570c weighing 415kg to return $2369/hd. D and L Clanfield, Wowan, sold Droughtmaster Santa cross steers for 724c weighing 307kg to return $2229/hd. Noel Taylor, Nagoorin, sold Brangus steers for 844c weighing 256kg to return $2166/hd.



The Clein Family Trust, Nebo, sold No.1 Brahman cross steers for 616c weighing 337kg to return $2079/hd. Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold No.1 Brahman steers for 560c weighing 436kg to return $2442/hd. M and J Thomasson, Milman, sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 700c weighing 265kg to return $1859/hd.



G and L Thompson, Ridgelands, sold Charbray weaner steers for 848c weighing 232kg to return $1973/hd. R. Goudie, Baralaba, sold Brangus cross steers for 582c weighing 391kg to return $2280/hd. WS and KA Harrison, Theodore, sold Brahman cows for 382c weighing 538kg to return $2057/hd.



D and R Kime, Wattle Bank, sold Brangus heifers for 602c weighing 360kg to return $2167/hd. Noel Taylor, Nagoorin, sold Brangus heifers for 704c weighing 262kg to return $1848/hd. F. Ellrott, Nankin, sold No.1 Droughtmaster heifers for 662c weighing 266kg to return $1766/hd.



R. Goudie, Baralaba, sold Brangus heifers for 610c weighing 344kg to return $2099/hd. Sanoma Grazing, Collinsville, sold a run of 312 Brangus/Senepol/Brahman cross heifers topping at 830c averaging 759c weighing 198kg to return a $1504 average.

There is no sale this week due to the Australia Day public holiday.