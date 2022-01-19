Goodwill spills over for Towers water park

Mothers with young children have been among the most enthusiastic Charters Towers' residents embracing news that construction on the region's new water park project is underway.

So far, the play equipment has been received and construction has commenced.

Mayor Frank Beveridge said he was excited to see the project come together, with the arrival of the playground equipment signifying a key milestone moment.

"Council and I are eager to see the finished project now that the equipment has arrived onsite," Cr Beveridge said.

It will be part of the zero-depth interactive water play park, featuring multiple slides, a bucket and tunnel.

Catherine McCabe described the initiative as a game changer for the community.



"Lifestyle infrastructure like this is so important for attracting and retaining families - look forward to taking my little ones," she said on the council's social media page.



Cr Beveridge said the playground was just one piece of the water park project, which includes the construction of the site works, amenities, plantroom, filtration plant, shade sails, civil works, landscaping, and chemical truck delivery bund.

The project is on track and is expected to be completed mid-year, he said.

The initial completion date was moved to allow for the removal of contaminated soil after low-level heavy metals were found in the soil.

"Now that the contaminated soil has been removed, we will be able to keep moving forward with the project," Cr Beveridge said.

Some social media comment, such as that by Tess Pemble, has queried the siting of the park, near the IGA.

Ms Pemble believed it should be in the park next to the 25m pool, and incorporated into the pool complex.

Once complete, entry to the Charters Towers Water Park will be free, which would make a great attraction for children after school and during school holidays.

It's expected that it will become very popular with locals and tourists alike.

Cr Beveridge said the park, which has been identified as one of ten 2020-24 priority projects by council, would "nurture a culture of growth, health, and wellbeing".



