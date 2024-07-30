Issues raised at Towers AgForce anniversary catch up

Critical issues facing northern producers such as biosecurity, national park land encroachment, the Great Artisan Basin, PFAS dumping, fire and weed management and water access were hot topics at AgForce's 25th anniversary family barbecue.
On Saturday July 27, 160 AgForce members and locals gathered at the Charters Towers show bar to celebrate 25 years of the agricultural body and share what issues they wished to see addressed.
AgForce north east regional manager Kate Malouf said PFAS dumping in Mareeba was impacting breeder blocks in high rainfall areas.
"This can be a massive disaster ... having PFAS waste and large chunks close to the river opening and also the Great Artisan Basin is a big problem and there was a great concern about that," Ms Malouf said.
Ms Malouf said the Great Artisan Basin was "hot on everyone's lips", as well as freehold land issues.
Another issue raised by producers was water access to help them grow hay and fodder and in turn become more self-sufficient and sustainable.
Land encroachment continued to cause issues for producers, with an increase of national parks resulting in fire hazards on government-owned land.
One producer said they had taken on fighting a fire on adjacent government-owned land to prevent the spread to his property.
He said the impact on his property would have cost him $5 million.
AgForce's northern council director Shane McCarthy delivered an update on AgForce's initiatives, followed by north council representatives who provided updates on their committee work over the last 12 months.
Some of the initiatives included working on the cattle trade, bringing more Department of Agriculture and Fisheries biosecurity officers to the north, working with the Rural and Stock Crime Squad to encourage people to report crimes for better resourcing, the Great Artisan Basin, stock routes and water reviews.
AgForce was also seeking more regulations for outside workers, including those from the mines or from organisations such as Ergon, entering properties and not adhering to biosecurity plans.
Ms Malouf said the social family night also included many long-term members who had been with the organisation since it was the Cattlemen's Union of Australia - before being transferred to AgForce through a merge with the Queensland Graingrowers Association and the United Graziers' Association in 1999.
"They've been staunch AgForce supporters all the way through for the last 25 years," she said.
"It was a really fabulous family event."
Next week, National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke will be touring the north, speaking with producers about issues they are facing.
