Committee 'gutted' after race day gets red light

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
Updated July 30 2024 - 9:27am, first published 6:00am
The Towers Jockey Club Race Day was cancelled due to riders' concerns about track conditions. Picture by Samantha Campbell
Racing Queensland CEO Jason Scott and members of his management team will meet with Towers Jockey Club representatives next week to ascertain what led to the abandonment of a race meet for the fourth year in a row.

