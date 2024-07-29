Committee 'gutted' after race day gets red light

Racing Queensland CEO Jason Scott and members of his management team will meet with Towers Jockey Club representatives next week to ascertain what led to the abandonment of a race meet for the fourth year in a row.
The Towers Cup Race Day was cancelled after just one race on Saturday when jockeys became concerned about the condition of the track.
The popular, six-race program event, had been almost five years in the making and was scheduled to run on July 27 after years of cancellations due to track and facility rebuilds.
However, after the opening race, several jockeys expressed concerns about their mounts slipping.
"[That] points to excess moisture in the track," a Racing Queensland spokesperson said.
The track had been inspected and approved by Racing Queensland's tracks team and Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards leading up to the event on July 23.
Towers Jockey Club secretary Sally Kirkwood said the track had been prepared by club volunteers following the strict instructions by the Racing Queensland tracks team.
"It would seem obvious to all involved that the track design is defective and will require considerable intervention to make it safe for jockeys and horses," Ms Kirkwood said in a letter to the public.
"The cancellation of the day after the first race due to the flawed condition of the track has gutted the committee."
The committee called upon Racing Queensland to begin immediate repairs on the track to ensure it is of a safe standard.
"To our patrons, sponsors and supporters, we apologise for the forced change to the day's proceedings," Ms Kirkwood said.
"We are equally disappointed and will be pursuing a hasty, but permanent resolution to this problem."
Following limited meetings at the Towers Jockey Club in recent years, Racing Queensland CEO Jason Scott and members of his management team will meet with the club next week to ascertain what led to the meeting being abandoned.
"Upon doing so, Racing Queensland hopes to further understand what mitigations needs to be implemented so there is certainty in programming for participants and a safe racing surface for horses and jockeys," the Racing Queensland spokesperson said.
The track was reconstructed and the facilities were finished earlier this year with funding from Racing Queensland and the local racing club.
The Cup Race Day was initially supposed to be held last month, but was postponed and rescheduled for July 27.
Ms Kirkwood thanked the patrons who remained at the track on the day for their support.
"The club is continuing to work with Racing Queensland to rectify the ongoing situation with the track," she said.
"It's been a long, drawn-out process."
