North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

The spiky end of the pineapple industry: What's to change in five years?

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The spiky end of the pineapple industry: What's to change in five years?
The spiky end of the pineapple industry: What's to change in five years?

PINEAPPLE growers and industry professionals say they want more access to efficient chemicals and more education for consumers over the next five years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.