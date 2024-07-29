The spiky end of the pineapple industry: What's to change in five years?

PINEAPPLE growers and industry professionals say they want more access to efficient chemicals and more education for consumers over the next five years.
There have been several years of tough conditions for Australia's pineapple industry, marred by weather events which caused a natural mass flowering event and resulted in up to 80 per cent of crop losses for producers in 2022.
Subsequent shortages and an input and commercial price hike with little returns have also impacted growers.
While the industry has continued to power on through the hard times, there are calls for change from farmers across the state.
Rollingstone farmer Stephen Pace, who co-runs one of the region's largest pineapple productions, Pace Farming, hosted this year's Pineapple Field Days on July 25-26.
He welcomed a cohort of farmers, sponsors and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries representatives to his multi-farm operation, where they shared their own thoughts about the changes they wish to see over the next five years.
Chris Fullerton, Fullerton Farms, Elimbah, said he wished to see better enhanced chemical access.
Peter Ottone, Ottone and Sons, Tully is an organic grower who echoed Mr Fullerton's sentiments.
"More biological controls [are needed]," he said.
Raymond Pace, Pace Farming, Rollingstone, said he wanted to see more research into new pineapple varieties and new chemicals.
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension horticulturalist Bridie Carr said she wanted to see more profitable returns for growers.
"[I'd also like to see] higher consumption rates of Australian pineapples and a positive customer experience," she said.
Also focused on those who are purchasing pineapples was Colin Schafi, Geneva Fruits, Whangarei.
"[I'd like to see] more people understanding what's required for actually growing ... more education otherwise people assume it's much easier but there is more work involved, whether it's weeding or such," Mr Schafi said.
Mr Schafi's father, Owen, also from the New Zealand-based Geveva Fruits farm, said he would also like to see farmers having more control of the price of their product.
Joe Polsoni, Polsoni Pines, Wamuran, also said more work was needed when it came to chemicals and fertilisers for farmers.
"We need to start looking at new chemicals and fertilisers because the old ones aren't doing the job anymore or a lot are not to today's standards," he said.
"There are government and self-imposed regulations where we're expected to grow fruit to the new standard and in better ways and a lot of the old chemicals and fertilisers are wasteful and harmful at times."
Joel Albiso, Valley Syndicate Farm, Yeppoon hosted the Pineapple Field Days in 2023 and said he had seen the challenges of Australian seasons and the impact of weather on his farm.
"At the moment we're struggling especially in winter," he said.
"The challenges our farm has are salinity issues and water source. We need more moisture especially in winter and more irrigation."
Mr Albiso said he had utilised netting and hay at his farm in the Philippines, and he was currently trying to convince his employer to bring the product on farm to provide 25 per cent sun shade.
"Another issue is during summer we have sunburn [on the pineapples]. We need more access to treatment," he said.
"I worked [in the Philippines] for 10 years with five hectares of pineapples and I would put a net on the harvestable crops which helped with sunburn ... [and I'd put down] hay to cover up."
Harry Fullerton, Fullerton Farms, Elimbah said more education about the industry should be provided to consumers.
Brock Topfer, The Pineapple Farming Co, Glasshouse Mountains said he wanted to see better returns for growers.
Sandeep Gogireddy, Agrichem, Bundaberg said there needed to be more focus on marketing and fruit quality aspects.
"That's what drives the market demand and consumer satisfaction of course which is key for a sustainable industry," he said
"There should be more young people and new thoughts in improving the productivity and the quality and of course the market demand as well."
