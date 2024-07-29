Blackall feeder cattle 10 to 15 cents dearer

Blackall Combined Agents yarded a total of 5180 head for the monthly weaner store sale.
Heavy feeder cattle were of high demand despite their smaller contribution to the yarding total.
GDL Blackall manager Jack Burgess said feeder steers and heifers were 10 to 15 cents a kilogram dearer.
"Background steers stayed firm, while lighter steers and heifers were 10c dearer," Mr Burgess said.
"There seems to be more life and confidence in the feeder market at the moment."
Mr Burgess said the processing sector was cheaper by 10 to 15c.
"This was mainly driven by the number of fat cattle yarded throughout Queensland last week between Roma, Dalby and Blackall saleyards," he said.
"We yarded 1000 fat cattle, which is large by our standard."
All usual buyers were present with some southern buyers also operating in the fat sale. Cattle were sourced from local areas and surrounds and as far north as Cloncurry, Boulia, Richmond and Julia Creek.
BM Avery, Banjo Grazing Company, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers for 374.2c/kg weighing 425kg for a return $1590.
WEC Industries, Mellew, Barcaldine, sold Angus steers for 260c/kg weighing 485kg to return $1261.
Alcoyne Grazing Co, Taldora, Julia Creek, sold Brahman cross steers for 268.2c/kg weighing 440kg to return $1180.
WEC industries, Mellew, Barcaldine, sold Angus heifers for 220c/kg weighing 420kg to return $924.
Philip Aleta Heathwood, Northampton Downs, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 216.2c/kg weighing 435kg to return $940.
BM Avery Banjo Grazing, Allandale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross cows for 270c/kg weighing 717kg for a return $1936.
TG Salter, Tawarra, Ilfracombe, sold Angus cross cows for 270.2c/kg weighing 645kg for a return $1743.
BA NE Wehl, Audreystone, Barcaldine, sold Brahman steers for 248.2c/kg weighing 448kg to return $1113.
Wando Grazing, Belmont, Winton, sold very good quality Charolais steers for 378.2c/kg weighing 342kg to return $1254, also selling Charolais Heifers for 300.2c/kg weighing 308kg to return $925.
GJ and JM Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 378.2c/kg weighing 318kg to return $1202 and sold Charolais cross heifers for 290.0c/kg weighing 297kg to return $861 head.
BJ and TL Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 368.2c/kg weighing 286kg to return $1056 also selling Charolais Cross Heifers for 290.0c/kg weighing 264kg to return $766.
DG and DL Carter, Elsinore, Blackall, sold Santa Cross steers for 354.2c/kg weighing 332kg to return $1177.
JE and TL Nowlan Tambo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 350.0c/kg weighing 470kg to return $1645, also selling Angus Cross heifers 260.0C/kg weighing 340kg to return $884.
Ross and Son, Vacy, Yaraka, sold Santa cross steers for 364.2c/kg weighing 343kg to return $1250 also selling Santa heifers for 270.0c/kg weighing 492kg to return $1329.
Rumleigh Grazing, Rumleigh, Tambo, sold Angus cross steer for 366.2c/kg weighing 316kg to return $1159.
KS and TL Whiting, Albion Vale, Aramac, sold Simbrah cross steers for 370.2c/kg weighing 282kg to return $1046.
CS RH Angus, Glenariff, Prairie, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 388.2c/kg weighing 218kg to return $847. They also sold Droughtmaster heifers for 264.2c/kg weighing 485kg to return $1281.
GC Glover and Son, Prospect, Tambo, sold Hereford cross feeder heifers for 292.2c/kg weighing 399kg to return $1168.
RD Hay Pastoral, Kismet, Jericho, sold Santa Cross cows for 270.2c/kg weighing 611kg to return $1652.
KB McKeering, Stirling, Barcaldine, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 308.2c/kg weighing 661kg to return $2038.
Scotstoun Grazing, Scotstoun, Aramac, sold Santa steers to a top of 365 c/kg weighing 291 kg to return $1063.
Maranda Pastoral Company, Maranda, Barcaldine, sold Simmental cross steers to a top of 365 c/kg weighing 291 kg to return $1065.
B and J Hall Family Trust, Bibil, Muttaburra, sold Angus cross steers to a top of 358 c/kg weighing 251 kg to return $898 head. They also sold prime Brahman cows to a top of 270 c/kg weighing 604 kg to return $1631.
Georgina Partnership, Caldervale, Tambo, sold Ultrablack cross steers to a top of 366 c/kg weighing 302 kg to return $1107. They also sold heifers to a top of 278 c/kg weighing 282 kg to return $784.
The Carrington and Muntelwit families, Anrod, Winton, sold Droughtmaster steers to a top of 376 c/kg weighing 405 kg returning $1524. They also sold prime Droughtmaster cows to a top of 270 c/kg weighing 683 kg to return $1845.
The Hayman and Langdon families, Tiree, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 384.2c/kg weighing 306kg to return $1178.
Urquhart Grazing, Adelong, Aramac, sold Red Angus cross steers for 280.0c/kg weighing 561kg to return $1572.
Elrose Family Trust, Elrose, Boulia, sold Charolais cross heifers for 290.0c/kg weighing 285kg to return $826.
RA Russell Pastoral Co, Sumnervale, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 280.0c/kg weighing 491kg to return $1374.
Kurrboo Livestock, Muttama, Barcaldine, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 272.2c/kg weighing 655kg for a return of $1782.
RSW and JE Keogh, Belle, Blackall, sold Brahman cross cows for 270.0c/kg weighing 675kg for a return of $1822.
Yapara North, Moonya, Barcaldine, sold Brangus steers for 364.20c at 258.80kg to return $943. They also sold Shorthorn cross heifers for 268.20c at 251.40kg to return $674.
Tony Taj Jones, Prairie Downs, Blackall, sold Simmental cross steers for 374.20c at 440kg to return $1646. They also sold Simbrah heifers for 306.20c at 380.90kg to return $1,166.
Tambo Station Pastoral Co, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa heifers for 284.20c at 582.50kg to return $1655.
Hayfield Pastoral Company, Hayfield, Jundah, sold Angus steers for 356.20c at 286.90kg to return $1022.
RE E Matthews, Allaru, Richmond, sold crossbred heifers for 250c at 328.90kg to return $822.
KR and SA Douglas, Newhaven, Cloncurry, sold Droughtmaster cows for 271.20c at 458.60kg to return $1244.
