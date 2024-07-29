Good competition at Sarina

Sarina combined agents saw a larger yarding of 645 head on Friday, consisting mainly of local cattle including some consignments from Proserpine and Collinsville.
This included 244 steers, 311 heifers, 50 cows, 10 pregnancy tested in-calf females, one bull, 15 mickeys and 15x15 cows and calves.
Agents reported a fully firm sale when compared to a very strong sale a fortnight ago.
A good group of local buyers, a return order on heavy cattle and the return of a notable southern buyer saw good competition right throughout the sale, they said.
There was a good crowd in attendance and some notable lines of cattle throughout the yarding that sold to very good competition.
Steers sold from $240-$1150 a head, heifers sold from $300-$1150, PTIC females sold from $1340-$1500, cows sold from $400-$1340, cows and calves sold from $600-$1180, mickeys sold from $380-$800 and a bull sold for $4700.
A and J Creedon, Marian, sold Droughtmaster heifers ready to join for $1150 to go back to the paddock.
P and C Muscat, Habana, sold a Brangus bull for $4700, PTIC heifers at $1500 and PTIC second calves for $1340.
Kajavi Pty Ltd, Homebush, sold Brahman feeder steers for $1150.
GG and KM Woodman, Alligator Creek, sold feeder steers to $1120 and weaner steers to $800.
Eden Hills, Eungella, sold Brangus weaner steers for $780.
GH Gough, Proserpine, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $600.
Lirossa P/L Sarina, sold Brangus heifers to return at a total of $1150.
Harskim Pty Ltd, Yalboroo, sold high quality Brangus heifers to return at $950.
The Groocock family, Collinsville, sold Brahman cross steers at $810, to top at $1100.
KM and MA Micallef, Oakenden, sold Brahman cross cows and calves that returned a total of $1180.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.