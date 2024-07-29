North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Good competition at Sarina

July 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Good competition at Sarina
Good competition at Sarina

Sarina combined agents saw a larger yarding of 645 head on Friday, consisting mainly of local cattle including some consignments from Proserpine and Collinsville.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.