North Queensland Register
Home/News

Laura man killed in crash

Updated July 29 2024 - 7:55am, first published 7:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Laura, west of Cooktown, on Sunday afternoon, July 28.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.