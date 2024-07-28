Laura man killed in crash

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash in Laura, west of Cooktown, on Sunday afternoon, July 28.
Initial investigations indicate around 6.35pm, a white Toyota Landcruiser utility was travelling on Deighton Road when it left the road and crashed.
The driver and sole occupant of the utility, a 33-year-old Laura man, died at the scene.
Anyone with information that could assist investigations, including any dashcam vision, is urged to contact police.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.