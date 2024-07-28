North Queensland Register
Home/News

Exhibition shines light on rodeo legends

July 28 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Buckles Exhibition will be on display until September 17.
The Buckles Exhibition will be on display until September 17.

The Buckles Exhibition - a collection of portraits of Isa Rodeo greats and legends - is back on display in the Mount Isa Civic Centre foyer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.