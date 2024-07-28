Exhibition shines light on rodeo legends

The Buckles Exhibition - a collection of portraits of Isa Rodeo greats and legends - is back on display in the Mount Isa Civic Centre foyer.
It will be on display until September 17, featuring 16 portraits of horsemen and rodeo legends.
Among the pictures will be images of Russell Peters the former Mount Isa chute boss, usually addressed as "Sir", who worked as a rodeo protection athlete and a rodeo judge.
An image of Wally Mailman, a keen horseman who contributed significantly to the racing and rodeo industry in Mount Isa, is also featuring in the exhibition, among rodeo legend Bonny Young and Rotarian Terry Lees.
A photo of Gary McPhee, whose horsemanship, roping skills, and capacity to breed and train outstanding quarter horses saw him dominate Australian rodeo's roping and steer wrestling events for decades, winning 17 national titles throughout his career, will also be on show
The original Buckles Exhibition was funded by Arts Queensland, the Regional Arts Fund, Youth Arts Queensland, 4LM, Mount Isa Rotary Rodeo and Mount Isa City Council.
