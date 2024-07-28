Mackay Sugar speaks out on Marian Mill underperformance

Mackay Sugar says it has committed to implementing changes to address the season's challenges after Canegrowers revealed the Marian Mill's reliability had fallen to its lowest point in 15 years.
The milling company's three factories combined have crushed 16 per cent of the predicted crop.
But, according to Canegrowers Mackay, harvest should ideally be around 25-30pc complete by the end of July.
Upgrade delays, equipment failures and labour shortages are among the disrupters, leaving growers in the region to call for immediate action to rectify the imbalance between mill areas.
Canegrowers Mackay area committee chairman Joseph Borg said it had been positive to see that Farleigh and Racecourse mills had settled into a reasonable crushing rate, but Marian mill had been stop-start for seven weeks.
"Cane throughput at Marian Mill should sit up to 100,000 tonnes per week, but it has vastly underperformed this year," he said.
"There has not been a single week it has exceeded 55,000 tonnes.
"Mackay Sugar has said publicly that it is not good enough. We appreciate that acknowledgement, but the growers that supply the mill who are sitting with paddocks uncut and the window of high CCS with winter cool disappearing need certainty, as do the harvest contractors losing employees to other industries because there is insufficient work."
Farleigh mill is delivering as much as 85.4 per cent reliability and Racecourse as much as 90.3 per cent.
And while a Mackay Sugar statement didn't reveal the Marian factor reliability figure, the company said said the season start up at that factory had not been good enough.
"Mackay Sugar, along with its Board of Directors, has publicly acknowledged this on several occasions and have clearly committed to implementing changes to address the season's challenges so they will not be repeated," the statement said.
"Over the past 12 months, Mackay Sugar invested $84.3M in capital improvements and maintenance at its three factories, with Marian receiving almost half this spend.
"This significant investment, combined with widespread skilled labour shortages, exceeded Mackay Sugar's ability to deliver the work on time and as a result it was unable to start Marian factory as planned.
"Mackay Sugar reallocated resources to Marian and its crews worked around the clock to start the factory on June 17 before several factory stops occurred due to issues ranging from equipment failures to human error, which are currently under investigation."
Mackay Sugar was meeting with growers, harvest groups and industry bodies like Canegrowers to rectify the situation.
It reminded members of the community and industry to remain respectful and courteous when dealing with its employees.
"Whilst we appreciate the concerns and impacts of milling performance on growers, our people in frontline roles are not personally responsible for Marian's challenges and should never be subjected to abuse," the statement said.
