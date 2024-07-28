North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

Mackay Sugar speaks out on Marian Mill underperformance

July 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

Mackay Sugar says it has committed to implementing changes to address the season's challenges after Canegrowers revealed the Marian Mill's reliability had fallen to its lowest point in 15 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.