Lease renewal on Jabiluka uranium mine rejected

By Holly Hales
July 27 2024 - 12:00pm
Mining company ERA has been refused renewal of its 10-year lease for digging up uranium in Jabiluka. Photo: HANDOUT/Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation
The lease on the Northern Territory's Jabiluka uranium mine will not be renewed, months after its remote surrounding area was granted new protections.

