North Queensland Register
Home/News
Free

Pineapple Field Days showcase region crops

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Wakefield, Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Sunshine Coast. Picture by Steph Allen
Sam Wakefield, Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, Sunshine Coast. Picture by Steph Allen

PINEAPPLE producers, farm workers and industry experts gathered at Rollingstone on July 25-26 for the 2024 Pineapple Field Days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.