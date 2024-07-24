Cyclist found dead at Bowen

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a crash in Bowen in which a cyclist was found dead on a roadway.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bootooloo Road and Wheelers Lane after a male cyclist was found by a passing motorist at 4.42am.
The local man in his sixties, was subsequently declared deceased at the scene.
Initial investigations indicate the man had been struck by a vehicle, which has failed to remain at the scene.
Investigators are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area between 4.15am and 5am to contact police.
Forensic Crash Unit officers are also appealing for the driver involved in the incident or anyone with further information to contact police.
