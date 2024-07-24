Cane growers' forum prompted by 'chaos in the industry'

A meeting of 150 cane growers in Ayr on Tuesday called for greater mill availability and accountability from mill operators.
With strike action at eight Wilmar Sugar and Renewables mills, growers expressed concern about the impacts industrial action was having on this season's harvest and the flow-on effect to the 2025 harvest, with the mood of the meeting described as "tense at stages".
Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables chairman Christian Lago said the meeting discussed milling performance, issues with cane supply and transport, and a renewable hub at Abbot Point making biodiesel, ethanol and hydrogen.
Mr Lago said growers want mills to be held accountable and remain viable.
"The best way forward to do that is if productivity is high, availability is high and they're running at optimum (production)," he said.
"Because of our high inputs, our high wages, our high capital expenses, everything has to be running at a premium."
Mr Lago said all the mills have had their problems and it was affecting growers and contractors.
"Mills are running in the 80 per cent productivity...we need to get that back up into the 90s. We're probably not even running at 80 pc at the moment with strike action and poor restarts that they've had," he said.
"I don't know whether it's (through) paying the mill workers more money so they take more ownership on the productivity side of things...so they've got an active workforce that's genuinely there for the best interests of the milling companies.
"(And) I know they are spending a lot of money in capital expenses, but is that enough? These are all the questions that need to be answered."
Mr Lago said cane growers were the meat in the sandwich in the strike action as the industrial dispute was out of their control.
"We've grown the crop, we've spent the money, now we need to get it (the crop) off and unfortunately we're not getting it off in a timely enough manner - so that's not only leading to problems this season, but it's going to lead into problems for next year as well," he said.
Mr Lago said the meeting in Ayr was prompted by the chaos in the industry, but the catalyst was for growers to sit down with Australian Sugar Milling Council (ASMC) representatives to discuss the future of the industry and strategize about future demands.
He said it was disappointing then that the ASMC declined a formal invitation to attend the meeting.
"It was disappointing the press release (that ASMC) put out about the QCAR forum...before the forum...was very negative towards our forum," he said.
"We marketed it as a positive for the industry and it was about bringing all stakeholders together and that's probably what we're most disappointed with."
The ASMC press release stated it was disappointed that the QCAR forum in Ayr was "essentially providing a platform to talk down the sugar industry and its prospects".
"I have never met more passionate and hardworking growers and workers than those in the sugar industry. I can't talk for growers, but as a milling representative I won't stand by and let people talk down our industry," ASMC CEO Ash Salardini said.
"Like all industries we have challenges from time to time, not the least of which is that the cost of doing business in Australia continues to go up. Despite this, 2024 will be another solid year with production in line with the five-year average and global sugar prices above break even point for the industry, which is a positive for growers and millers.
"Our industry has strong growth potential whether it is in new international markets for sugar, or diversification opportunities into bioenergy. We are not an industry on our knees, despite what QCAR and AgForce Cane would have you believe."
Mr Lago said the Wilmar industrial action was definitely causing growers a lot of anger and anxiety.
"People are struggling with cash flows because we are so far behind where we should be in the season. Our potential crop yield for the following year is now being affected - so it's not only affecting cash flows for the 2024 season, there will be flow on effects to the 2025 season," he said.
"People are anxious that because we are so far behind, it's pushing us closer and closer to the wet season and there's a very high potential of leaving standover in the paddocks."
Mr Lago said the biggest issues with growers at the meeting were mill performance, the industrial action and how the industry was going to move forward.
"We are going to continue to talk to the mills...we may have to go further and we may have to go above Australian management and go directly to Singapore (Wilmar owners) and highlight the issues over there. I don't know if they fully understand the ramifications of their actions and the pain they're causing the sugar industry in Australia," he said.
"There's arguments on both sides (with management and the unions) - both good arguments. I think we're dealing with two stubborn organisations where their relationship has been stretched to breaking point where neither party is going to give an inch.
"So that's where we welcome now the (Fair Work) Commissioner coming in and hopefully he's going to implement mediation...and hopefully we're going to see an end to this (industrial action) sooner rather than later."
Mr Lago said growers had optimal harvesting conditions and the industrial action was causing a lot of lost time.
"It's costing growers $4 million a day every time they strike, it's costing everyone a lot of money...if we leave cane behind that's another cost we're going to have to wear," he said.
"Also, if we don't get to a reasonable percentage in our harvest and farmers haven't met their forward pricing commitments, that's another cost they may have to bear depending on where sugar price is at the time.
"Forward pricing was once a tool we could use to our benefit to lock in better prices, but at the moment with the way mill performance is, it's like we're putting a noose around our neck where every time they have a stop (work) that noose gets tighter and tighter so these are the real concerns of farmers."
Mr Lago said there was both destructive and constructive discussion at the meeting.
"It wasn't all negative because there is a silver lining to the sugar industry. There is a lot of potential out there that we can capture. We've just got to sit down with government and councils and all the policy makers and try and make things happen," he said.
Growers came from as far away as Plane Creek, Herbert River, Ingham and Mossman for the forum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.