Cane growers' forum discusses mill performance

About 150 cane growers and contractors from as far away as Mossman, Plane Creek, Ingham and Herbert River attended a Queensland Cane Agriculture and Renewables (QCAR) industry forum in Ayr yesterday.
With strike action at eight Wilmar Sugar and Renewables mills, growers expressed concern about the impacts industrial action was having on this season's harvest and the flow-on effect to the 2025 harvest, with the mood of the meeting described as "tense at stages".
QCAR chairman Christian Lago said the meeting discussed milling performance, issues with cane supply and transport, and a renewable hub at Abbot Point making biodiesel, ethanol and hydrogen.
Mr Lago said the meeting was prompted by chaos in the industry, but the catalyst was for growers to sit down with Australian Sugar Milling Council (ASMC) representatives to discuss the future of the industry and strategize about future demands.
He said it was disappointing then that the ASMC declined a formal invitation to attend the meeting.
"It was also disappointing the press release (that ASMC) put out about the QCAR forum...before the forum...was very negative towards our forum," he said.
"We marketed it as a positive for the industry and it was about bringing all stakeholders together and that's probably what we're most disappointed with."
The ASMC media release stated it was disappointed that the QCAR Sugar Industry Forum was "essentially providing a platform to talk down the sugar industry and its prospects".
"I have never met more passionate and hardworking growers and workers than those in the sugar industry. I can't talk for growers, but as a milling representative I won't stand by and let people talk down our industry," ASMC CEO Ash Salardini said.
"Like all industries, we have challenges from time to time, not the least of which is that the cost of doing business in Australia continues to go up. Despite this, 2024 will be another solid year with production in line with the five-year average and global sugar prices above break even point for the industry, which is a positive for growers and millers."
More details about the forum in a second article.
