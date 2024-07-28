The fruit centrepiece dilemma

Last week, I attended the Global Food Forum, organised by The Australian newspaper in partnership with Visy. Held in Brisbane for the first time, I felt attendance was essential to represent Queensland's vibrant fruit, vegetable, and nut industries. However, the day highlighted the long journey horticulture has ahead in gaining recognition among key stakeholders.
Interestingly, in the opening remarks it was suggested that due to the Queensland location, that the forum would be beef-based. This focus seemed somewhat misplaced considering Queensland is second only to Victoria in vegetable production and grows a third of our nation's fruit.
Despite the forum being labelled a 'food forum', horticulture received minimal attention, albeit with the exception of the beautiful fruit centrepiece adorning everyone's tables, showcasing perfect and delicious fruit, and mushrooms (a nice touch really).
It's not that we don't appreciate our agricultural friends. The only thing better than reef and beef, is when it's served with a side of veg or salad and finished with a custard and ice-cream dessert! Food is the real winner anytime we speak ag!
And we hold no malice towards the organisers, rather we are using each opportunity like this to turn inward to reflect on how to do our job as horticulture advocates better.
Singular export commodities like cotton, cane, and beef are economic powerhouses. They significantly contribute to national GDP, attract substantial foreign exchange, and have well-established export markets. The data is easily tracked back to the farm gate, making these commodities attractive for political capital. In hort, we are struggling to get our data right. We aren't painting the beautiful picture of hort, rather we have coloured in a few boxes here and there.
Singular commodities are straightforward to understand and market. Their value chains are well-delineated, making them easy for politicians to champion as success stories. Fresh produce, with its vast variety of crops and complex supply chains, lacks this simplicity and visibility. We are still trying to explain to decision makers the difference between a direct supplier, an agent, a merchant, an aggregator and the like.
Industries centred on singular export commodities often have strong, well-funded lobbying groups. These organisations effectively communicate their needs and economic benefits, influencing policy decisions. This role is made much harder when you have multiple commodities all with a large range of various workforce issues and environmental concerns.
Singular commodities are somewhat more straightforward to get behind. However, where I think horticulture has been exceptionally underestimated is in its value to public health and nutrition. Fresh produce is the cornerstone of a healthy diet, crucial for combating non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Investing in this sector translates directly into improved public health outcomes, reducing long-term healthcare costs. Maybe when we talk about food in the future, we could take the time to talk about 'medicine' ... just a thought. I mean, a centrepiece is pretty, but those nutrients have the potential to save lives.
