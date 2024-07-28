The fruit centrepiece dilemma

Singular commodities are somewhat more straightforward to get behind. However, where I think horticulture has been exceptionally underestimated is in its value to public health and nutrition. Fresh produce is the cornerstone of a healthy diet, crucial for combating non-communicable diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Investing in this sector translates directly into improved public health outcomes, reducing long-term healthcare costs. Maybe when we talk about food in the future, we could take the time to talk about 'medicine' ... just a thought. I mean, a centrepiece is pretty, but those nutrients have the potential to save lives.