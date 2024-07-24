North Queensland Register
Home/News

NZ riders gear up for the Isa

July 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NZ riders gear up for the Isa. Picture supplied
NZ riders gear up for the Isa. Picture supplied

In a historic event for rodeo enthusiasts, nine competitors from New Zealand are gearing up to cross the Tasman Sea to compete in Australia's most prestigious rodeo arena - the renowned red dirt of the Kalkadoon Arena in Mount Isa, home of the Mount Isa Rodeo Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.