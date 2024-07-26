Live action on field or stage simply the best

If you pay money to put on your maroon jersey, line up for overpriced fish and chips at the stadium, and jostle through the exit queues, you're not expecting a passive experience, am I right?
In the same way, if you're clad in your denim jacket and bright '70s top, enjoying a view of the Brisbane River from South Bank, just as the strains of Proud Mary 'nice and easy' set your heart racing, you must be looking forward to a night of rocking out along memory lane.
I've decided that the ability to stream endless movies on demand, or to journey from footy game to golf course on six different continents, all from your bedroom, has taken all the life out of experiences that were once the highlight of a week.
I grew up knowing only live experiences - think Slim Dusty in Blackall's Memorial Hall, or Sunday afternoon on a blanket at the local league game, punctuated with the end-of-year school concert that even the most tone-deaf and two-left-footed among us had a role in.
I've been lucky enough to feel the shiver of pleasure at yelling out a collective chorus, the embarrassment of being out of time, the collective sigh when a tackle was missed, that being actively involved gives you.
That's why it's something I still seek out when location and funds permit.
I was lucky enough to jag a ticket to the State of Origin decider at Lang Park, where the crowd commentary was nearly as entertaining as the action on the paddock.
Sitting to my right in the grandstand was a boy in his mid-teens, I'd guess, and two fellows, probably late 20s.
We all stood for the anthem then the young bloke opened his phone back up. One of the men beside him said, "close it up and check out the game - be in the moment", and he did.
So much so that at the end, when Queensland had lost, he turned to his mates and complained about the ref. "We just lost mate, it happens," is what the other man told him.
A couple of good life lessons there.
One of many comments I laughed at - an NSW supporter to someone nearby - "Open up your other eye mate, you'll find there's a good game on"!
Wednesday's game had tons of crowd participation but others I've been to haven't - people may as well be home on the couch for all the vocal support they offer.
Fast forward to Saturday night at the Lyric Theatre and a show I'd been looking forward to for months - Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
I've long loved her music, along with her sheer determination and sassy pizazz, but I wasn't prepared for the way her brutal early years were portrayed on stage.
Like a number of others in the audience, I was there with a 'right on, sister' when lead actor Ruva Ngwenya depicted Tina defying the odds to rise from abused wife to superstardom.
I also joined in when some couldn't resist jumping to their feet and dancing along to River Deep Mountain High and Simply the Best, but very few others did.
Were they worried they'd look silly? Did they think they'd get growled at by those behind? Maybe it was a bit of both.
I don't know if I simply lack decorum but I'm always one of the first out of my seat and it's my belief that the artists on stage and the players on the field love it.
Isn't that part of what they're looking for, that roar of crowd approval, the response that shows they've moved their audience?
- Sally Gall, North Queensland Register senior journalist
Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
