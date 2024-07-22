Defence justifies dumping of toxic soil on Tablelands

The Defence Department has justified its choice of the Tablelands for the dumping of PFAS contaminated soils by saying it is using "licensed waste facilities in accordance with Queensland government requirements".
Primary producers on the Tablelands have questioned why truckloads of PFAS contaminated soil from Townsville's Lavarack Barracks are being transported four hours away to the privately owned Springmount Waste Management Facility, near Mareeba.
They are concerned that PFAS could leach into nearby farmland, the Walsh and Mitchell river systems and into the northern parts of the Great Artesian Basin.
A Defence Department spokesperson said low level PFAS waste soil was tested and classified under the Queensland Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011.
"This facility was selected because it is the most feasible licensed facility near Townsville that accepts waste stockpiles with low levels of PFAS contamination," the defence spokesperson said.
It is being moved "to free up land for future development" at the army base and its relocation is expected to continue until mid-July.
Cattleman John Robertson, Followfield Farm, Malanda, who runs a Brahman stud and lived on his property for 25 years, said there had been absolutely no consultation with the community about the trucks coming from Townsville and dumping the soil at the Springmount.
PFAS is a toxic chemical that has a long life and was a component of fire fighting foam used at defence bases, airports, fire stations and power stations around the country over a long period of time. The foam is now banned in Australia, but has been the subject of numerous court cases involving the defence department and residents who live near defence facilities such as Oakey in Queensland and Williamtown in NSW.
Former AgForce president and well known cattleman Larry Acton said he was horrified that soil contaminated with PFAS was being dumped on the Tablelands.
Since April, Mr Acton has been fighting to get clean water for his cattle at his property at Biloela after the bore water was found to be contaminated with PFAS that leached into the underground aquifer from PFAS fire fighting foam runoff in holding ponds at nearby Callide Power Station.
Mr Acton said the reaction of people on the Tablelands to the soil being dumped in their region was on the mark.
"I'm also horrified that the authorities have gone ahead and done this without any consultation with people who could be affected one way or the other," he said.
"It's some of the best farming land in northern Australia, it's a high rainfall area...and I think it's just another clear case of evidence of what the state and federal governments are prepared to do to hide the implications of this forever chemical (PFAS) as they call it."
Mareeba Shire Council CEO Peter Franks said council was not consulted and there was no real need to consult with them on the issue of dumping waste at Springmount because the facility could receive any waste allowable under their licence from the Department of Environment and Science.
Mr Franks said he was as confident "as one can be" that the liners where the soil was deposited at Springmount would prevent PFAS from leaching into the surrounding area.
He said the department did regular inspections on Springmount and the facility had to treat its leachate.
"And they've got the appropriate leachate ponds there so anything leaching out of the system is treated and put back into the landfill. There's never 100 per cent guarantee on these things, but Springmount certainly manage their facility really well so there as safe as a landfill could be," he said.
Mr Robertson said who knows what the consequences would be if PFAS from contaminated soil leached into the Great Artesian Basin.
He believes the government is shifting the problem of the soil away from the Great Barrier Reef to the detriment of residents, the agriculture sector and environment on the Tablelands and further afield.
The defence spokesperson confirmed that some years ago PFAS contaminated soil excavated during the runway extension works at Swartz Barracks at the Oakey Army Aviation Base was transported and disposed of at the Chinchilla Waste Management Facility, also regulated by the Queensland Government.
