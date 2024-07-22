North Queensland Register
Landholders facilitate Townsville army aviation expansion

July 23 2024 - 9:12am
Major Luke Crow from Army Aviation Training Centre with Christian, Doris and Erica Smith from the Donnington Airpark stand in front of a 5th Aviation Regiment CH-47F Chinook helicopter at Townsville. Picture by Luke Hollowood.
Graziers and landowners in North Queensland have been assisting Army Aviation with new helicopter training areas near Townsville, in preparation for the region becoming the largest Army Aviation location in the country.

