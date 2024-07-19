North Queensland Register
Home/News

Basketball star named as Labor pick for Queensland seat

By Andrew Brown
July 19 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Entsch is retiring at next election and Labor hopes a former basketballer can grab his seat. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
Warren Entsch is retiring at next election and Labor hopes a former basketballer can grab his seat. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

He'a a former professional basketballer in the NBL, and Matt Smith is hoping his career move into federal politics is also a slam dunk with voters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.