Wild dog pressure may ease but they're still around, expert says

Wild dog pressure on livestock is persistent in central Queensland, where one landholder said smaller lifestyle blocks are making it harder to control their numbers.
In Bungundarra, near Yeppoon in central Queensland, landowner Brad Epple said he sees dogs all year around, losing several sheep at the start of the year and seeing calves bitten on a semi-regular basis.
"They're just consistent, it doesn't matter what time of day it is either," Mr Epple said.
Mr Epple runs around 70 head of Brangus cattle, as well as operating an excavator hire and rural fencing company, and said whenever he's home he's always on the lookout for dogs.
"I reckon it's because more and more people are moving out into the area, and there's not as many people controlling them anymore," Mr Epple said.
"They run from one place to another place and no one gets a chance to shoot it, because it's gone through a couple of different properties before you can catch up to it."
Mr Epple keeps in close contact with his neighbours, who keep in touch when they spot the dogs, and are heading towards his herd.
He said an organised approach is needed to keep on top of the number of dogs around.
"I mainly trap when it's drier, when the breeding season is happening and around when they start having their pups as well," he said.
AS Dog Trapping owner Aden Sullivan agreed dog pressure in central Queensland is constant, and said he's "flat out" with bookings, but livestock owners may see a reprieve as they raise their pups.
"As a general rule, from about the end of February to about a month ago will have been hearing a lot of dogs howling and moving around the landscape, but for now they'll reduce their [territory]," Mr Sullivan said.
"People will think there's not a lot of dogs around, but it's really that their [territory] has been reduced and they're looking after those pups.
"Then, everyone thinks they'll explode again at the end of the year but really they were there all along."
Mr Sullivan said there are a number of factors to consider in dog management, where baiting, trapping or shooting may not be appropriate, and multiple methods should be considered.
If landowners see less pressure from wild dogs over winter, Mr Sullivan said now is the right time to start planning a pest management strategy for when they return.
"From say September onwards, when the pups are out, that's probably the easiest time to try and pick up dogs in your control methods," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.