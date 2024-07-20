Townsville farmers assist ADF with new helicopter training areas

Graziers and landowners in north Queensland are assisting Army Aviation with new helicopter training areas near Townsville.
The proposed Non-Defence Training Area will extend more than 60 kilometres to the south and south west of the garrison city.
In a statement to media, the Australian Defence Force said the new training areas were a crucial step towards accommodating the ADF's growing aviation presence in the north.
Within the training area rotary wing crews will practice landings and take-offs, operating in confined spaces and carrying exterior loads.
Army Aviation Training Centre instructor Major Luke Crow said it was important to expand the current area available for training given the growing number of aircraft based in Townsville, including the arrival next year of the AH-64 Apache helicopter.
"We are preparing to be the largest Army Aviation location in the country," Major Crow said.
"The Townsville community has been very supportive, with five landowners already agreeing to host seven helicopter landing pads. It's a step by step process and we are seeking approval ahead of time."
A similar arrangement already exists at Oakey in the state's southeast, where Army aviators have access to train on some 350,000 hectares through the cooperation of around 50 private landowners.
Described as 'flying neighbourly', the access agreements are based on mutual goodwill and direct lines of communication between landowners and the ADF.
Army Training Area Engagement Officer Corrie Van Rythoven said involving the community, keeping them informed and being flexible was key.
"It's about building a relationship. We can't do what we do without the support of the community," Corrie Van Rythoven said.
Among the first to agree to give Army Aviation units access to their property were the owners of a commercial airstrip at Woodstock, 40 kilometres to the south of RAAF Base Townsville.
The Smith family, who own and operate Donnington Airpark, cited strong ties to the military and a long history of hosting air shows as part of the motivation for welcoming the Chinooks and Apaches.
Airpark operations manager Christian Smith, who describes himself as an 'aviation buff', said the business was pleased to support the initiative because the training had to happen somewhere.
"We're happy to see how it goes. This place was always designed as a satellite airfield for Townsville so we're pleased to see it get used, and variety is the spice of life," Mr Smith said.
Mr Smith said as long as landowners in the area knew about the helicopter's visits it was a worthwhile venture.
"It would be good if they keep local people involved and informed," Mr Smith said.
"Getting a heads-up that the choppers will be around, being forewarned that's great."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.