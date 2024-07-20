North Queensland Register
Home/News

Townsville farmers assist ADF with new helicopter training areas

July 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ADF said the new training areas were a crucial step towards accommodating the ADF's growing aviation presence in the north.Photo: Gary Baker
The ADF said the new training areas were a crucial step towards accommodating the ADF's growing aviation presence in the north.Photo: Gary Baker

Graziers and landowners in north Queensland are assisting Army Aviation with new helicopter training areas near Townsville.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.