Wilmar says union stoppage could cost growers millions

Updated July 18 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Wilmar Sugar Mills have been plagued by shutdowns throughout this year's crush. Picture: File
Cane growers supplying Wilmar Sugar and Renewables' eight mills are at risk of losing an estimated $3.5 million in revenue as a result of another one-hour strike by union members.

