Prime cattle dominate at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2188 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1328 prime cattle and 860 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 358 bullocks, 198 heifers, 695 cows and 77 bulls.
The store section consisted of 761 steers, 95 heifers and four cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a larger run of prime cattle, with all categories selling to a firmer and competitive market with all regular processors in attendance and operating, agents said.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Georgetown, Forsayth, Mt Surprise, Burketown, Hughenden, Dimbulah along with all local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted fully firm, heifers 7 cents a kilogram dearer, cows were 10c/kg dearer, and bulls were 10c/kg dearer on last week's rates
Steers and bullocks under 500 kilograms sold to 274c/kg and averaged 262c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 292c/kg to average 273c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 277c/kg and averaged 232c/kg, while heifers over 540kg topped at 260c/kg, averaging 260c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 220c/kg and averaged 165c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 260c/kg, averaging 218c/kg. Bulls under 450kg made 274c/kg and averaged 228c/kg, while bulls over 450kg reached 274c/kg to average 244c/kg.
Bullocks topped at 292c/kg for a pen of bullocks sold on a/c RE Groves that weighed 573kg to return $1673.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c AJ and MA Spurdle, Mingela, that sold for 277c/kg, and weighed 540kg to return $1496.
The top pen of cows was sold by Flinders River Cattle Co, Clare, for 260c/kg, weighing 532kg to return $1384.
Bulls sold on a/c KN Young, topped at 274c/kg and weighed 655kg, to return $1794.
Store cattle were predominantly made up of one large line of northern bred light steers and mickeys, along with smaller lots and mixed quality lines. Feeder weight steers, especially crossbred types, saw an increase, with most categories remaining fully firm.
Steers under 200kg reached 272c/kg to average 239c/kg, steers 200-320kg sold to 266c/kg, averaging 241c/kg, steers 320-400kg topped at 282c/kg and averaged 244c/kg and steers over 400kg sold to 282c/kg to average 260c/kg. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 274c/kg, averaging 205c/kg. Heifers under 200kg topped at 190c/kg and averaged 92c/kg, heifers 200-320kg sold to 240c/kg, averaging 213c/kg, and heifers 320-370kg made 180c/kg to average 180c/kg.
A pen of seven steers a/c M and T Peagham topped the store steers, making 282c/kg, weighing 416kg, returning $1173.
A pen of lightweight steers a/c Paniri Ag made 272c/kg, weighing 172kg to return $467.
A good pen of 12 heifers on a/c KN Young made 240c/kg, weighed 307kg returning $736.
Four cows and calves selling on a/c multiple vendors returned a range from $300-$740/unit.
