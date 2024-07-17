Prime cattle dominate at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500 kilograms sold to 274c/kg and averaged 262c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 292c/kg to average 273c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 277c/kg and averaged 232c/kg, while heifers over 540kg topped at 260c/kg, averaging 260c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 220c/kg and averaged 165c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 260c/kg, averaging 218c/kg. Bulls under 450kg made 274c/kg and averaged 228c/kg, while bulls over 450kg reached 274c/kg to average 244c/kg.