Careers you're eligible for with your masters in nursing

This is branded content.
Is it worth studying for a masters degree in nursing? What careers can you pursue that require a masters degree? Like most careers, the fastest way up the ladder is to study further. In this case, though, the world sorely needs more qualified nurses.
This article will highlight some careers in the nursing field that you'd need a master's in nursing to get.
A masters degree in nursing is the next step after you've done your bachelor's. With a niche like nursing, it can be easy for those who don't understand it to see it as pointless to study further.
However, having a master's in nursing behind your name as a nurse is extremely beneficial and can open you up to additional career paths and methods of advancing your career.
Here are some common career paths you can take with a masters in nursing:
Nursing educators are a vital part of the medical system. They educate new nurses, ensuring that they're ready to cope with the demands and practicalities of the job. These nurses are fully qualified, practicing nurses. However, their responsibilities look different from those of a typical nurse.
Educational nurses will usually assess, plan, and implement educational programs for nurses in training and for their professional development.
This means these nurses have a different skill set from typical nurses. They're not just able to practice nursing but teach others to succeed at it as well. Basic salaries for nurses in this career are around $99,000 per year.
Nursing unit managers are pretty much the head nurse. While they might still see patients and do their usual nursing duties, their main responsibility lies in managing the entire nursing staff of a hospital or medical facility. At times, this can be as many as 40 nurses.
As a leadership role, having a masters in nursing gives you one step up in comparison to everyone else, making you more qualified for the position.
These are some of the skills you'll need to do the job well:
In this position, you'd need to manage the financials for the nursing division, employee disputes, and the overall team. For a salary, the average is $125,000 per year.
Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have experience in speciality medical fields. Some examples of these fields are mental health, women's health, and paediatrics.
As a more robust position, the responsibilities for this job also expand to running investigations on chronic illness, referring patients, and assigning medication to them as well. Nurses in this job can earn anywhere between $100,000 to $130,000 per year.
Currently, the world's population is sitting at just over eight billion. Out of that eight billion, 421 million people are hospitalised each year and around 29 million nurses worldwide care for them.
By 2050, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that the world's population will be over 9 Billion, meaning that the number of nurses will have to grow substantially. At the moment, WHO says the world is still 4.5 million nurses short of the current medical need. So, nurses are a commodity and sorely needed.
Because of the demand for nurses, countries have entered into a bidding war for nurses, even trying to attract the best and brightest nurses to join the medical systems.
Because of the demand, a level of competitiveness has also crept in, causing nurses with more experience and higher qualifications to get better offers. In most cases, nurses with higher degrees, like a masters in nursing or even further, would be required for positions like working in a lab or medical surgical nursing.
This is why taking your nursing studies further is so beneficial. It'll put you in a better position when it comes to finding a job in the nursing field you desire to work in.
So, if you're still on the fence about whether you should study further and get your masters out of the way or not, we'd suggest you weigh up the benefits.
With a masters degree, growing your career becomes a possibility.
You can step into management, specialise and earn more competitive salaries, potentially increasing your annual income significantly.
Not to mention that having a masters also makes you more appealing to other countries looking for nurses. You could travel the world!
