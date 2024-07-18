Impressive Tablelands property with permanent water, spectacular views

Narrawa is an impressive 73 hectare (181 acre) Tablelands grazing property featuring permanent water and spectacular views.
Located on Ford Road in the Jaggan/Tarzali area about 15 minutes south of Malanda and about 90 minutes from Cairns, the far north Queensland property is described as being one of the most beautiful farms in the district.
Narrawa features three permanent springs that flow into the Ithaca River and onto the North Johnstone River.
The property is divided into 28 rotational grazing paddocks pastured with predominately brachiaria with setaria, shaws creeping vigna and pinto legumes.
The undercover steel cattle yards are equipped with a crush and loading ramp.
There is also a modern three bedroom, two bathroom Colorbond home that is tiled throughout.
The air-conditioned home also features an open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room with wood heater, a media room and a spacious office.
There is also an extra wide two bay garage with built in cupboards as well as a garage on other end of house.
The main machinery shed incorporates the undercover cattle yards and a second shed with a carport is positioned between the house and main shed.
Contact Shellie Nightingale, 0429 966 038, Nightingale Real Estate Tablelands.
