North Queensland Register
Home/Cropping

'Mackay Sugar will break us': Grower outrage sees industry walk-outs

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
July 17 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After five generations in cane farming, the McLennan family has branched out into the transport industry to keep afloat. Picture by Steph Allen
After five generations in cane farming, the McLennan family has branched out into the transport industry to keep afloat. Picture by Steph Allen

MACKAY Sugar has come under fire by local growers who have walked off the job after ongoing managerial qualms.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.