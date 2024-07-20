93yo legendary cowboy returns to nation's biggest rodeo

Almost 80 years after winning his first rodeo, legendary Cootamundra cowboy Bob Holder is gearing up to return to the dust of the Kalkadoon Arena to compete in the 2024 Mount Isa Rodeo this August.
The oldest rodeo competitor in the world just turned 93 - but age can't stop the agile horseman who first climbed in the saddle aged four and won his first saddle bronc ride at only 14 years of age in Tumut, New South Wales.
"I've done them all: bronc riding, bareback riding, wild horse racing, wild cow milking, bulldogging," he said.
"But saddle bronc riding - bucking horses - was always my favourite."
In 1959, Mr Holder was the first Australian competitor to win money in professional rodeo events in the US.
In 2018, he was inducted into the Australian Professional Rodeo Association Hall of Fame in Warwick.
These days, his horse's hooves hit the dust in team roping events.
Isa Rodeo organisers said they were excited to see one of the nation's greatest cowboys of all time return to the biggest rodeo in the southern hemisphere.
"The legend himself, the one and only Bob Holder (is) going to come and join us and add another year of Isa to his incredible life on the rodeo road," they said in a statement.
In front of an expected crowd of more than 40,000 spectators Mr Holder is set to pair up with two-time Australian Bull ride champion and Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Stock Contractor Darren Brandenburg, competing in the Over 55's Team Roping.
And if he has his way, it won't be the last ride for the humble cowboy who said he is hopeful to be competing until he turns 100. "I just keep getting up and keep on trying," he said.
At last year's Mount Isa Rodeo, Mr Holder was presented with a "Good Australian" award by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a special ceremony.
"The Mount Isa Rodeo went really well with record crowds (and) they gave me a good (welcome)," he said at the time.
Meanwhile, female rodeo event lovers will be eagerly awaiting to hear if Mr Holder will once again be accompanied by his daughter Kerrie, a national champion barrel racer and Mount Isa champion.
The Mount Isa Mines Rodeo Festival runs from August 8 to 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.