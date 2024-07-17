Bowen Pipeline Company pushing on despite water pause

On hold water allocations in North Queensland could prove a major blow for infrastructure projects aimed at 'securing and expanding productivity across the region'.
Sunwater, which is responsible for the allocation of irrigation water throughout Queensland has confirmed it is currently investigating large scale water sales and will not be making any allocations until its investigation has concluded.
"Sunwater is currently investigating common-user bulk water supply options to meet future needs in North Queensland," a spokesperson said.
"With this investigation underway, Sunwater has placed large-scale water sales in the region on hold.
"Once the investigation has concluded, Sunwater will better understand potential water demand, preferred options and availability."
The revelation is less than ideal for a major water infrastructure project in North Queensland almost a decade in the making.
Head of the Bowen Pipeline Company, Sean Brown, intends on the project he's spearheading turning soil as soon as September next year, if all things go according to plan.
However, it's not as straightforward as that.
The project, which if approved would see a 182 km underground water pipeline built from the Burdekin Dam Falls to Bowen, and capable of transferring 100 gigalitres of water each year from the Burdekin River, is awaiting department approval.
The ambitious project, which has been branded as a 'much needed innovative approach' to water infrastructure, has been privately funded by 41 private investors, including land owners and locals.
Project advocates claim the pipeline is needed to not only secure the future of primary production, agriculture, horticulture and aquaculture within the region but grow productivity and viability for expansion and longevity of the region.
"We've already been waiting 14 months between the coordinator General and the minister, and yes, that would be disappointing if it was delayed another 12 months," Mr Brown said.
The project has received $5million in funding by the federal government via the National Water Grid Fund to build a compelling business case.
An application in draft has since been submitted to Queensland government for assessment and awaits approval by Water Minister, Glenn Butcher.
Mr Brown met with Mr Butcher as well as the Premier, Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships while in Townsville last week during a Community Cabinet meeting.
He said the conversations were positive and placed the project in good stead for approval.
"It's just lovely that everyone was pushing in the same direction, and that's a rare thing," he said.
The project, according to information listed on its website, claims traditional owners of local first nations groups have committed to the project and are listed as having equity in the project - which would be a first for an Australian commercial water project.
This water pipeline proposal comes some 15 years after Sunwater itself investigated the viability of water distribution from the Burdekin River to Bowen in 2011.
"The proposal did not proceed due to a decrease in water demand and a determination the infrastructure would not be financially viable," a Sunwater spokesperson said.
"Since that time, Sunwater has continued to periodically review the proposal to construct pipelines and other infrastructure as part of our regular water security planning processes."
Mr Butcher was contacted for comment, as was the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.
They did not respond in time for deadline.
