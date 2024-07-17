North Queensland Register
Home/News

Valley of Lagoons: Premier North Qld cattle country for 10,000 cattle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Valley of Lagoons is a unique, large scale breeding and fattening operation. Picture supplied
Valley of Lagoons is a unique, large scale breeding and fattening operation. Picture supplied

Premier 86,416 hectare (213,538 acre) North Queensland cattle property Valley of Lagoons is a unique large scale breeding and fattening operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.