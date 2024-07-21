North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

First horticulturists keep the fire burning

By Dr Katherine Kirkwood, Growcom Communications Officer
July 21 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Goebel, Native Oz Bushfoods. Picture supplied
Doug Goebel, Native Oz Bushfoods. Picture supplied

Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers recognise First Nations Australians as our first horticulturists, and we continue to learn from and listen to their sharing of knowledge about Country and Community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.