LifeFlight NQ retrieval stats soaring in 2024

Australian surfing identity Mark Richardson was among the 322 people helped by Townsville's LifeFlight aeromedical crew in the last financial year.
The trip from Bali to Darwin was one of numerous international missions undertaken by the Townsville-based fixed wing crew, which clocked up 824 flight hours in its 15th year in operation.
Saving Richardson's life after complications from a stomach ulcer left him with severe internal bleeding helped the team to a 13 per cent increase in people helped for the year, according to LifeFlight statistics just released.
Its 153 missions contributed to a record financial year for the organisation as a whole, with the LifeFlight helicopters, air ambulance jets, critical care doctors, flight nurses and Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedics helping 8173 people.
That itself is a 11.2 per cent increase on the previous year.
The fixed wing bases at Townsville and Brisbane helped 850 people, a massive 79pc increase on the past year.
LifeFlight's Singapore-based air ambulance also had a busy year, airlifting 98 people.
It included evacuating Keith Davis and Kerry Jordan from Bangkok to Australia in May after they were injured when their Singapore Airlines flight was hit by severe turbulence.
LifeFlight general manager commercial partnerships Tyson Smith said the jets provide wide-scale coverage from Townsville, Brisbane and Singapore bases, extending the network over two continents.
"The financial year results were driven by strong domestic demand and an increase in international repatriation missions," he said.
"We're one of a few aeromedical providers with integrated bases on two continents. Through our Townsville jet we can deploy quickly to the far north or central Queensland so we can bring patients back to major airports and hospitals."
The Mount Isa-based LifeFlight aeromedical crew attended four motor vehicle incidents and 16 search and rescue missions in the last financial year, helping clock up 159 hours in the air to help people in often very remote areas.
In its 17th year in the north west, the crew came to the aid of 115 people, eclipsing the previous record of 96 the previous year by nearly 20 pc.
The Mount Isa crew was called to two road traffic crashes in one weekend, including where an overseas tourist was taken to hospital after her car rolled over east of Camooweal.
Another accident involved the chopper crew airlifting three patients to hospital including a primary school-aged child when a truck collided with a ute, before it veered off the road and into a tree.
LifeFlight chief operating officer Lee Schofield said the Mount Isa crew demonstrated a high degree of aeromedical excellence during the past financial year.
"The missions run the gamut of emergency care and rescue operations and show how our crews face vastly different situations with fortitude and strength," he said.
"It demonstrates how crucial LifeFlight's operations are in helping people who need emergency medical assistance in remote locations far from major cities and hospitals.
"We couldn't be prouder of how all our critical care doctors, paramedics and air crew have conducted themselves this past year often in very trying circumstances. They rescue people across regional and remote Queensland and for that we owe them a debt of gratitude."
LifeFlight Australia medical director Dr Jeff Hooper said the organisation continued to lead the way in the aeromedical sector with world-leading standards of care.
"Our teams have the specialist emergency medicine skills required to provide the best available treatment to people even while operating 30,000 feet above the ground," said Dr Hooper.
"Our highly skilled intensive care medical teams and pilots, and their rapid aeromedical intervention can often be the difference between life and death. That's why our work is so important to people living in regional Queensland and abroad."
Since taking to the skies 45 years ago LifeFlight has helped close to 90,000 people.
LifeFlight rescue helicopters contribute to the Queensland Emergency Helicopter Network via a fully costed agreement with the Queensland government, which came into effect April 2024.
