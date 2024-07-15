Emotional race for camel jockey champion

GUNNA has claimed the gold at Australia's longest camel race with a strong finish on Sunday, with over 3100 travellers turning out to Boulia to watch the fastest camel claim the win.
Touted the Melbourne Cup of Camel Races, it was an emotional victory for jockey Matt Anderson, camel Gunna and trainer Wayne Morris with a strong leading win in the 1200m Better Beer Cup, dubbed the most coveted camel race in Australia.
The win was an emotional one for Mr Anderson, Morris and the Spinifex camel team who were racing on July 14 in memory of Morris' wife Mel and Anderson's father who passed away during the week.
"Unfortunately we lost Mel, Wayne's wife, it's the anniversary of losing my sister and we lost Dad on Tuesday, so I was riding for a few people," Mr Anderson said.
"I've got on the back of my hat 'Go Matty Go', that's what Mel used to sing out to me last year, and Mel, you got me home."
Mr Anderson said fellow racer Emily Parrott and camel Polished Copper gave them a run for their money.
"[They] kept us pretty honest. It was neck and neck for a little bit but Gunna took the lead, hung on to that inside barrier and he went for it," he said.
Mr Anderson said he never dreamed he would hold the winning cup, but when he saw the finish line, he dug in for the win.
"It was priceless that race, an unbelievable feeling. From the moment the gun went off Gunna wanted the win and so did I," he said.
Mr Morris said the win had made Gunna a household name for camel race enthusiasts.
"We're bringing the cup home to Gympie," he said.
The race was a strong comeback for Anderson and Gunna, who finished third place in the Toby Harris Memorial Quarter Mile Flyer 400m final earlier in the day.
Ms Parrott on camel Polished Copper took home the win on the 400m final race after a stellar weekend of racing, earning Emily the "Jockey of the Weekend" award.
Beyond all the racing action and bets with the bookies was three-days of outback entertainment, kicking off with the Great Australian Ride-on Lawn Mower Race on Friday with local teen Boston Norton taking the prize on his 'batmobile' mower.
As helicopter joy flights buzzed overhead across the edge of the Simpson Desert and Winton's Crackup Sisters entertained the crowds, many attendees noted it was the largest crowd they'd seen in Boulia.
"We've had record attendance this year with over 3100 visitors, camel teams, and racing enthusiasts turning out in force for the 2024 Boulia Camel Races," event committee president Shelley Lorensen said.
"Attendance is up over 10 per cent on last year, we're so excited to see this increase considering the challenges so many events are facing."
Boulia Camel Races returns in 2025 on July 18-20.
