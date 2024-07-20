Innovation in managing wet weather

Mr Miller has become a real innovator when it comes to wet weather where 1000 millimetres has fallen in the past 10 weeks. He has applied 3000 tonnes of coal dust waste sourced from the Wollongong steel works (at no cost), to build a temporary feed pad. The coal dust is machine spread and compacted on farm to the size necessary for a feed pad to feed 600 odd cows. The feed pad is 200 metres long by 50m wide to help with feed times when other areas on the farm are too wet to graze. The waste is also used as a temporary measure to repair laneways.