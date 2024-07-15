Clean sweep at PBR Origin Series

TEAM Queensland has claimed its fifth consecutive PBR victory after a final showdown against New South Wales' best bull riders at the Professional Bull Riders series final.
The final, which was held in Cairns on July 13, saw Queensland maintain a slight lead in the first round, soaring ahead in the third and final round and taking out the win with a final score of 679.50 to 496.25.
The win follows Queensland's wins at Brisbane and Newcastle in June.
Team Queensland captain Macaulie Leather said he was proud of his team and couldn't have asked for a better ending to the series.
"I know what the boys are capable of and they know what they're capable of and they went off and proved it," Mr Leather said.
"They always ride unreal, they're all exceptional athletes individually and to do it as a team is even better."
Townsville rider Braydon Wellby took home the highest score of the night with three qualified rides and a total score of 254.25.
Mr Wellby's best ride came in the third round of the series where he rode 86.5 on Ambush (CF7 Bucking Bulls).
He said he was glad his high scores of the night helped contribute to Queensland's clean sweep.
"It's definitely good to be able to be in North Queensland," Wellby said
"I normally rodeo here and I go to a lot of the shows up here and it was good to see a lot of people I knew in the crowd and everyone backing and supporting me."
"It's good to see points ticking over and keep coming one bull at a time and hopefully I can keep it going."
Taking home the YETI bull of the night was Forever Young (MJ/Keliher Bucking Bulls) who scored a 44 when he bucked off Thomas Hudson (Dungog) in 2.22 seconds, in Round One.
Forever Young has competed in 19 PBR Australia events this year, and has an average 3.04 buck time.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said there was a lot of bull power resulting in a number of buck offs, making for an interesting night for the riveted crowd.
"As the final night of the series, the boys were all hyped and cheering their teams on, which, as an individual sport, they don't get to do as much," Mr Young said.
With one event left until the final showdown, riders now look to gain crucial points ahead of the Grand Finals in Townsville on November 1-2, where $30,000 of prize money will be up for grabs.
Calliope rider Boston Leather current leads the Australian National Standings following his performance in the Origin Series.
"Both teams laid it all on the line throughout the series, and it is evident the strong calibre of riders we have, especially with how close the scores have been at the last two events," Mr Young said.
"As the anticipation builds for who will be crowned the 2024 PBR Monster Energy Tour Australian Champion, we're eager to see how the national standings shape up with only one event to go."
