How this couple turned Sturt Plains into a diverse NT station

It has been 13 years since Brad Inglis and Lisa Dyer carved off a portion of Hayfield Station and renamed their holding Sturt Plains, making it one of the newer cattle stations in the Northern Territory.
Since arriving in a caravan, the couple has developed the country, created a 3000 head herd of long-lasting Brahman cows and built a dip clearing and spelling centre.
Sturt Plains is 100,000 hectares situated 360 south of Katherine with double frontage to the Stuart Highway.
"We sit at the northern end of the Barkly Tablelands and southern edge of the Murranji Stock Route," Mr Inglis said.
Originally as part of Hayfield, it was owned by Lisa's parents John and Val Dyer, who took up the country in 1976.
It was through a family succession plan that the country was split, with Lisa's brother, Justin, taking the Hayfield infrastructure and the couple renaming their portion Sturt Plains.
"We arrived here in a caravan with no watering points or fencing," Mr Inglis said.
"We have built it up from scratch."
Mr Inglis and Ms Dyer concentrate on maintaining a grey herd for uniformity and target the live export market.
"When Lisa's dad first took over Hayfield, he ran Shorthorns before switching to Brahman after the brucellosis and tuberculosis eradication campaign and when we suggested buying a red bull his response was pretty blunt," Mr Inglis said.
"He said it took him 30 years to breed the red out of his cattle, so don't go and put it back in the herd."
Mr Inglis said they found there was more demand for the greys due to the colour uniformity.
The couple turn off between 12 to 18 decks of steers (340 to 580 head) annually to the live export market.
Along with selling 100 herd bulls annually, the couple usually sell their females as replacement breeders.
Mr Inglis said unlike the bigger corporate stations, they don't cull their cows at 10 years.
"We find nobody ever talks about their cows, but we take the time with them and appreciate them," he said.
"We don't use helicopters, as I think the of the cow and calf unit as productivity.
"We don't rush them and take our time.
"We work with three or four staff, as mustering contractors have that rush mentality," he said.
"About one third of our breeders are 12 years or older and they are the 'queens of our herd'.
"The bottom line is a happy cow is a productive cow, and Lisa and I have similar beliefs.
"We feed them a lot of lick blocks and supplements.
"Our breeders are certainly productive up until they are 16 years, so they stay.
"Our main goals now are to improve our already high quality Brahman herd by focusing on enhancing their temperament and overall quality, while improving our weaning rates through innovative mustering practices."
Mr Inglis, who grew up in southern Sydney, went to the Northern Territory when he was 20 in 2001.
"After finishing my apprentice as a plumber, I thought I would be a ringer for about 12 months to get the experience so I joined Consolidated Pastoral Company, firstly going to Auvergne, then Newcastle Waters," he said.
"I was lucky I worked for the right people who helped me understand cattle.
"Luckily I fell in love with the lifestyle and Lisa and I were lucky to meet each other."
In 2014, the couple built the dip and spelling yards as additional on-farm income.
"We are situated right of the tick line, so all cattle heading south have to be cleared, and the cattle heading north are spelled," he said.
"On average 25,000 head passes through here with the cattle heading south mainly heading to the processors.
"A couple of years ago in the drought we processed 55,000 due to the dry season with a lot of cattle heading to restockers in Queensland."
Mr Inglis said they were currently having a fantastic season.
"It's the best season we have enjoyed," he said.
"We are open black solid plains and the grass is still green during the winter."
