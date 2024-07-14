Traffic cut off after caravan covers highway in debris

TWO passengers escaped a single-vehicle crash uninjured over the weekend.
Around 3.20pm on July 14, a car-towed caravan was travelling along the Bruce Highway, north of Bloomsbury at the Midge Point Road turn-off.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the vehicle crashed, leaving debris across the road and blocking traffic.
At 3.40pm, traffic was reduced to one lane.
Emergency crews worked to clear the debris and the lanes of traffic were re-opened to motorists just before 4pm.
There were no reported injuries.
Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.