All the photos from the 2024 Innisfail Show | Gallery

The sun shone brightly as crowds flocked to the annual Innisfail Show, held on July 11-12.
This vibrant event celebrated the Cassowary Coast and surrounding regions, showcasing top talents in horse riding, cattle, poultry, art, needlework, cooking, horticulture, photography, and more.
A highlight was the annual Banana competition, which drew fierce rivalry from growers in Tully, Innisfail, and the Atherton Tablelands.
This year, Sellars Bananas clinched the titles for champion plant bunch and best two bunches.
The Banana packing finals captivated spectators, with local teams competing for the championship. Ultimately, the Pacific Miracles team from Mackay's south division emerged victorious.
In the cattle exhibition and sale, around 150 store and prime cattle were featured, with a Droughtmaster cross bullock taking out the heaviest beast and grand champion beast of the show.
North Queensland Register was out and about capturing highlights from this year's show.
See who we spotted on the first day of the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.