Rising cattle prices flow on to Sarina sale yards

A STEADY market upturn saw pens of heifers go for up to $20/head more than the previous cattle sale in Sarina.
At the July 12 sale, heifers sold $20/head higher than the previous sale on June 14, topping the Sarina market at $880/head.
Cows and calves were also up $520 from the previous sale and the bull market was up $720/head.
The pen was sold by Troy Comisky, Bloomsbury to African Trading, Habana.
The Friday morning sale also saw increased demand for steers.
A pen of red Droughtmaster steers were sold by Len and Ann Gifford, Seaforth to Bos Trading, Taroom for $860/head - just $40/head less than the last Sarina sale.
There were 612 head comprising of 375 steers, 210 heifers, 17 cows, one bull and eight cows and calves.
A larger yarding saw buyers come from the south at Rockhampton and Taroom and from the north west, along with a strong gallery of local re-stockers.
The market sold to a dearer trend for all types with extra competition and quality cattle on offer.
Light weaner steers sold for $320-$660/head, weaner steers for $620-$840/head and light feeder steers for $750-$1240/head.
Light weaner heifers went for $270-$440/head, weaner heifers for $480-$620/head and feeder heifers for $660-$840/head.
Cows sold for $520-$1260/head and cows and calves went for $600-$1260/head.
The bull sold for $1680/head.
Highlights of the sale included M Oswald, Kinchant Dam selling Droughtmaster cows and calves for $1260/head, R Temple, Ilbilbie selling Brangus feeder steers for $1210/head and heifers for $800/head.
Donald Black, Yalbaroo sold Brangus weaner steers for $830/head.
Woonon Grazing, Sarina sold Brahman weaner steers for $620/head, averaging $602/head.
Stagg Family, Normanby Station, Bowen sold light Brahman weaner steers to a top of $540/head.
Lisco Farming, Brightly sold Brangus steers for a top of $840/head.
Other highlight sales included a pen of Brangus heifers that showed early signs of being in calf despite not yet being preg-tested.
"Right throughout, the sale was pretty good," GDL livestock agent Tony Dwyer said.
"There was a good run of Brangus type steers that sold very well to the Bates family (of Lisco Farming, Brightly for $840/head)."
Mr Dwyer said the quality yarding attracted a strong turn-out of local buyers.
"The market was pretty good. It was probably stronger in the steers and the heifer market was stronger too," Mr Dwyer said.
A strong result at the July 10 prime and store sale in Gracemere (including price increases for heifers and bulls) had flowed on to the Sarina Saleyards, said Mr Dwyer.
"Everyone hopes (the market is on an upward trend). That bit of rain that came through lifted the market down south there and those prices more or less just flowed on to up here," he said.
"Hopefully the market's on the right turn."
Despite recent cooler temperatures presenting winter effects of cold stress on some cattle's coats, the yarding was of "great quality" and healthy weights.
