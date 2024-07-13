Our Beef FNQ wins grand champion beast of Innisfail Show

A Droughtmaster cross bullock has taken out the heaviest beast and grand champion beast of this year's Innisfail Show.
Bred and exhibited by Laura Aberdein and Ken Weldon of Our Beef FNQ at Moresby, in the Cassowary Coast Region, the champion four teeth bullock weighed 734 kilograms and sold for $2100 to JBS, Townsville.
He also won class six, the George Perkins Memorial, single heavy weight steer or bullock.
Our Beef FNQ is a recently launched paddock to plate business, servicing the Cassowary Coast and greater far north.
They currently operated 225 breeders, mostly made up of Charolais, Brangus and Droughtmaster cross cattle.
Approximately 150 head of store and prime cattle were entered into the 2024 Innisfail Show Cattle Exhibition and Sale, drawn from the local coastal region and Atherton Tablelands.
Entries were judged under the watchful eye of JBS Townsville's assistant manager for livestock, Aaron Adcock, who praised the quality of cattle entered from the local beef industry.
"My judging criteria, for which we use on a daily basis when we purchase cattle, was weight for age and market suitability," Mr Adcock said.
"The quality of cattle entered into this competition is a testament to the local beef industry, especially considering the amount of rain they've received in the last few months."
The most successful exhibitor title of the competition was awarded to Darren Pedracini and family of Lornevale Station, Georgetown.
They won first and second place in class three, pen of three heifers four tooth and under, with their Droughtmaster cross heifers, average 494kg, which sold for $1025/hd to JBS, and their 467kg average Droughtmaster pen, which made $1000/hd to Teys.
They dominated class four, pen of three four tooth steers, with a clean sweep, taking home first, second and third ribbons.
Their winning Charbray pen, which also claimed reserve grand champion pen of fat cattle, weighed between 644 and 688kg, and sold for $1750/hd to Teys.
Their 688kg Charbray bullock came second in the single heavy weight steer or bullock class.
Their second place pen, weighing between 622 and 660kg, made $1650/hd to JBS, while their third place pne, 554 and 600kg, returned $1550/hd to Teys.
Their bullocks were bred at Lornevale Station in Georgetown and later finished in their coastal country at Silkwood, Roseglen, which is managed by David Zammit and Anita Furben.
Moresby 16-year-old Jeremy Weldon, also of Our Beef FNQ, won champion junior exhibitor, out of competition of eight other local juniors.
His 692kg two teeth Charbray bullock sold for $1850 to Teys.
The bullock was in a pen of three, exhibited by Our Beef FNQ, which won first in class two, pen of three two tooth steers, pen of three steers or bullocks suitable for Japox trade and grand champion pen of fat cattle.
The Charbray pen, averaging 679kg, sold for $1850/hd to Teys.
Reserve junior champion was taken out by Taylah Furber, with her pen of three bullocks, weighing between 493 and 528kg, which sold to Teys for $1200/hd.
Other winners on the day included, B & B Shepard, with their 506kg bullock, which made $1300 to JBS and claimed class one, single milk tooth heifer or steer suitable for local trade.
Class five, pen of three six tooth and over, export bullocks, was won by Cathy Ann McLennan, who entered a Droughtmaster bullock, weighing 624kg, and sold for $1650 to Teys.
Class seven, pen of females, six tooth and over, was won by Oakum Gold Cauchi, with their pen of three cows, weighing 504 and 618kg, which sold for $1100 to JBS.
Queensland Rural livestock agent, Dustyn Fitzgerald, Charters Towers,
