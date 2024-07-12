North Queensland Register
Funding for Barron River bridge no longer barren

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 12 2024 - 12:04pm
The Barron River bridge. Picture supplied.
The Barron River bridge. Picture supplied.

Days after the disparity in funding between a second crossing to Bribie Island, in Queensland's south, and the need for a solution for the bridge crossing the Barron River in Far North Queensland was aired, Queensland Premier Steven Miles has made a $450m election commitment for the Kuranda Range road.

Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

