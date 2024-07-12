Funding for Barron River bridge no longer barren

Days after the disparity in funding between a second crossing to Bribie Island, in Queensland's south, and the need for a solution for the bridge crossing the Barron River in Far North Queensland was aired, Queensland Premier Steven Miles has made a $450m election commitment for the Kuranda Range road.
Joined by Barron River MP Craig Crawford, he announced that if re-elected, his government would deliver a new crossing over the Barron River, fully funded through additional borrowings.
It would replace the current bridge, opened in 1963, on a new downstream alignment, expected to be completed by 2031, after which the existing bridge would be removed.
Despite that, Katter's Australian Party says the investment is short-sighted, and the LNP says it means bridge users will be stuck with half a bridge for years.
Both KAP and LNP Cook candidates for the upcoming state election called out the government's commitment of $700m to duplicate the fully operational bridge from Caboolture to Bribie Island, while the bridge over the Barron River was down to one lane numerous times a year.
There have been 44 closures per year at an average of six hours a time.
KAP leader Robbie Katter said at the time the Barron River Bridge was in dire need of repairs, and a KAP-sponsored introduced an e-petition called on the House to "do all within its power to ensure the urgent repair of the current Barron River bridge to full capacity and immediately progress to fast track a new inland highway from the Tablelands to Cairns".
KAP's Hill MP Shane Knuth this week described the $450m announcement as a bandaid solution, saying it failed to address the chronic congestion and safety issues plaguing the Kuranda Range.
He called on the government to commit to fast-tracking the inland highway from the Tablelands to Cairns, which he said would secure the region's long-term future and dramatically boost agriculture and mining opportunities.
"The construction of an inland highway would bypass the Barron River, meaning you don't need to spend one single cent on the Barron bridge," he said. "The funds can be absorbed into the inland highway, starting from Davies Creek through the range and onto the Bruce Highway south of Cairns."
Both KAP Cook candidate Duane Amos and LNP deputy leader Jarrod Bleijie said there had been no mention of the bridge in the 2024 budget, which they said showed the government had no intention of addressing the issue until it became an embarrassment.
Mr Bleijie said the government had had a decade to progress a solution for the bridge and failed.
"This project wasn't on Labor's radar until the LNP put it on the agenda with the budget reply," he said. "It's taken them 10 years to come up with a commitment. Far North Queenslanders know under Labor they're unlikely to see it delivered for another 10 years."
Mr Bleijie called for the business case for the bridge to be made public, in order to see the costings and project delivery, and said the LNP would deliver a solution before the ALP would.
According to the government media release, the 2024 state budget included a $15 million investment towards preconstruction activities for a new Barron River bridge, plus a further $262 million in joint funding from the state and federal governments to deliver safety and resilience upgrades along the Kuranda Range Road.
It said the new bridge would be a concrete balanced cantilever design, with two wider traffic lanes to meet latest design standards, and protected active transport connections for pedestrians and bike riders.
Transport Minister Bart Mellish said a build of that size would take time, but his department had been hard at work laying the foundations for a new bridge, and he'd been advised this was the best solution for the area.
"Investigations, assessments, and maintenance will be ongoing to ensure the current bridge is fit and safe for purpose while we plan for the future."
Transport and Main Roads carries out testing and maintenance works every three months for about four weeks.
Testing and inspections have confirmed that the bridge is safe for single-lane traffic under 42.5 tonne.
An assessment of the results of the latest inspections and maintenance works will determine if it is safe to reopen the bridge to two lanes.
