Talk of the Town: Is buffel grass our biggest problem?

Have you ever typed buffel grass into Google?
In the suggestion for what "people also ask", the top four follow up questions include is buffel grass a pest? Is buffel grass native to Australia? Is buffel grass good? How do you get rid of buffel grass in Australia?
News last week that the North Territory had joined South Australia in declaring buffel grass a pest would be of great concern to pastoralists to the east of the Top End.
For producers in the north of our state, buffel grass is a critical source of feed.
With pasture dieback spreading further north and wiping out huge bodies of feed in a good season, shouldn't we be protecting any pasture source we can?
In Queensland buffel has been labeled one of the most drought tolerant species of commonly sown grasses.
But others would describe it as a choker, a fire promoter and native wildlife killer.
Take Hawaii for example.
Non-native grasses, like dried buffel, were put in the spotlight as the cause of a deadly fire responsible for claiming the lives of 97 people.
Back on Australian shores, buffel was introduced alongside Gamba (now a weed of national significance) as a drought tolerant feed source.
In Queensland, buffel grass was first sown in Cloncurry in 1926 and some years later at Rockhampton.
Nobody expected it to take off as well as it did, though.
Regardless of if you love it or hate it, I question whether it was the most pressing biosecurity and environmental matter to deserve this fate?
Fire ants are marching across this state at an alarming rate, fall army worm has never impacted more growers and parthenium is being confused for a florist worthy flower.
Driving along the Bruce Highway into Brisbane recently, giant rat's tail grass was blowing in the wind in the median strip.
It was right on the doorstep of so many cabinet members but yet nothing was being done?
The NT government's 2024 budget dedicated $750,000 to the strategic management of buffel grass.
This includes $575,000 for program management, planning and technical services to implement buffel grass management in central Australia.
The funding also includes $50,000 for a Fire Ready (South) Program to reduce fire risk from buffel, $75,000 for a herbicide program in central Australia with a focus on community groups, local councils and $50,000 mapping and data analysis.
While it might not seem like much when most politicians roll the word millions off their tongue just about every day, it is still a significant figure to stop something that brings in far more in production value to the agriculture sector.
Hopefully plenty of pastoralists had their voices heard by the NT's Buffel Grass Technical Working Group in the months leading up to this decision.
If you Google buffel grass, none of the links on the first page feature stories of producers spruiking the benefits of this 'weed'.
Queensland businesses and government resources don't even feature on the first page of recommended websites. While there has been no indication Queensland will follow the same path as the NT, this action should be a learning for producers.
That if the benefits of buffel outweigh the negatives, Google needs to know.
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
