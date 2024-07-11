Man dies after being hit by train

A MAN has died after he was struck by a cane train in Sarina.
The incident occurred around 5pm on July 11 on Brewers Road and Treatment Plant Road.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics had attended the scene at 5.10pm.
Police are still on scene and have urged motorists to avoid the area.
Police are not aware of the cause of the incident and are currently investigating.
For help members of the public are encouraged to reach out to helplines such as Lifeline or Beyond Blue.
