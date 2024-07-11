Ride of his life: Bronc rider heads to Texas

AFTER two years touring the Queensland rodeo circuit, Darcy Wockner is preparing himself for his next big ride - a three-year scholarship competing for the Western Texas College rodeo team.
A major feat in the 21-year-old Julia Creek man's life, but he feels confident - needing only to do the very thing that has helped him grow as a bronc rider and climb the buck jumping ranks.
"There's a saying 'it's 90 per cent mental, 10 per cent physical' which is pretty true," he said.
"Anyone can do it if their head is right, it just takes time to develop the skill ... and muscle memory."
He will compete in seven rodeos a semester and travel with his team to other rodeo events around America.
"It took me a long time to get where I am - a lot of work and getting on horses," he said.
"When you're starting out it's pretty tough. You get bucked off a fair bit but you've got to stick to it, repetition is key and you've got to take the punches and not think too much."
As part of his scholarship, Mr Wockner will study a certification in welding.
After submitting an application and videos of his rides, he was hand-picked to join the Texas team next month by head coach Greg Rhodes.
He will head over to the states on August 9; his first time out of the country.
"I'm getting pretty excited," he said.
"I just want to go over there and get on plenty of horses. Two of my best mates are there already. It's better money [than in Australia] - big money."
Mr Wockner has been sharpening his skills on a local horse contractor's property, riding up to four broncs a week in the lead up to his departure.
"This year I'm kind of starting on the pro-circuit. I started pretty much on Boxing Day in Victoria ... and I probably would've done 25 rodeos between then and the start of March," he said.
"[Competing in South Australia and Victoria] set me up and gave me a good bit of confidence and I'm riding heaps better than I was at the start of the year."
Mr Wockner has already claimed bronc rider wins at Saxby, Normanton and Yelvertoft this year.
"At Saxby in the final, I had a bronc called 'Wicked Witch'; a real good mare that had been bucking a fair while and was the pick of pen," he said.
"She bucked and you can't mess around with her. I knew I'd have to stick it to her and make a good ride. It worked out."
Mr Wockner grew up mustering and riding horses on Glenore Station, Normanton.
It was his early exposure to life on the land and watching his father Clint compete in rodeos that sparked an interest in him at 18 to begin competing in local rodeos.
"I started on-station buck jumps at smaller rodeos up here and when I finished school, me and my older brother did rodeos around Toowoomba," he said.
"I went [well]. It's always a slow start and it takes a fair bit of time to learn it and get the feel for it."
He began saddle making in Toowoomba two-and-a-half years ago, competing locally before making the move north in June to spend time at his parents' property, Currum Station.
