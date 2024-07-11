PFAS contaminated soil trucked to Tablelands

Questions are being asked as to why truckloads of PFAS contaminated soil from Townsville are being transported and dumped on the Tablelands.
Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of what would happen if PFAS from that soil leached into surrounding agriculture, river systems and the Great Artesian Basin.
The Defence Department has confirmed the soil is from Lavarack Barracks in Townsville and contains "low levels of PFAS contamination". It is being moved "to free up land for future development" at the army base and its relocation is expected to continue until mid-July.
Cattleman John Robertson, Followfield Farm, Malanda, who runs a Brahman stud and lived on his property for 25 years, said there had been absolutely no consultation with the community about the trucks coming from Townsville and dumping the soil at the Springmount Waste Management Facility near Mareeba.
"My concern is...when you see government shift a whole pile of dirt 400 km to another site, you start to smell a rat," he said.
"And you start to worry about what it is that they are trying to bury and when it comes from a federal military site like Garbutt or Lavarack (in Townsville)...then you start think 'well, does this involve fire fighting foam that was at Oakey and like (cattleman) Larry Acton faced near Biloela."
PFAS is a toxic chemical that has a long life and was a component of fire fighting foam used at defence bases, airports, fire stations and power stations around the country over a long period of time. PFAS fire fighting foam is now banned in Australia, but has been the subject of numerous court cases involving the defence department and residents who live near defence facilities such as Oakey.
In Mr Acton's case, the bore water on his cattle property at Biloela is contaminated with PFAS that has leached into the underground aquifer from PFAS fire fighting foam runoff held in holding ponds at the nearby Callide Power Station, run by CS Energy.
Mr Robertson wants to know why the soil was not being dumped at a waste facility in Townsville, close to Lavarack Barracks.
He said it had been suggested a quarter of a million to half a million tonnes of soil was being shifted.
"They will assure us that it won't leach (from Springmount), but if they're that certain why not stick it on the tip in Townsville and prove it (it's safe) - but they're sticking it at Springmount and they don't care what happens in the Gulf of Carpentaria, they don't care about the barramundi fishery or if the prawn fishery in Karumba gets contaminated," he said.
"And the upper reaches of the Great Artesian Basin are just to the west of Springmount."
Mr Robertson said who knows what the consequences would be if PFAS from contaminated soil leached into the Great Artesian Basin.
He believes the government is shifting the problem of the soil away from the Great Barrier Reef to the detriment of residents, the agriculture sector and environment on the Tablelands and further afield.
"If they are confident of containing it, then contain it in Townsville," he said.
Member for Hill Shane Knuth also has concerns about 80 B-Double trucks a day loaded with contaminated dirt using the already deteriorating Tablelands road network including the Palmerston Highway.
He said there had been no community consultation on the truck movements and soil relocation which had also caused traffic congestion, and the community was ropeable.
Mr Knuth said there were also concerns about PFAS leaching from the waste facility into the Walsh and Mitchell river systems, and surrounding rich agricultural areas.
FNQ Growers Association chairman and Tablelands grower Joe Moro said the issue had been raised with him at a meeting where some farmers had concerns that the PFAS could leach out of the waste facility.
Mr Moro said the operators of the facility provided feedback that it was a fully lined site so there would not be any leaching.
"But there is concern (from farmers) that if the lining was to break or breach in the future, it could contaminate...areas in proximity to it (the facility) that produces a wide range of crops," he said.
"So we would be calling for guarantees and assurances that there wouldn't be any breaches of the liner."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.