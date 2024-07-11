PFAS contaminated soil trucked to Tablelands

"They will assure us that it won't leach (from Springmount), but if they're that certain why not stick it on the tip in Townsville and prove it (it's safe) - but they're sticking it at Springmount and they don't care what happens in the Gulf of Carpentaria, they don't care about the barramundi fishery or if the prawn fishery in Karumba gets contaminated," he said.