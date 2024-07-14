North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Qld government calls for input on aquaculture industry

July 14 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's aquaculture industry is worth $263 million dollars. File photo
Queensland's aquaculture industry is worth $263 million dollars. File photo

Public consultation is now open for the Queensland Aquaculture Strategy 2024-2034, giving Queenslanders a chance to have their say on the state's growing aquaculture industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.