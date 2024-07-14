Qld government calls for input on aquaculture industry

Public consultation is now open for the Queensland Aquaculture Strategy 2024-2034, giving Queenslanders a chance to have their say on the state's growing aquaculture industry.
The strategy is being developed to maintain Queensland's reputation as the nation's preferred supplier of quality farmed seafood, an industry currently worth $263 million.
"The Miles Government is doing what matters to back Queensland's aquaculture industry, which is on a strong growth trajectory," Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said.
"It's important that we continue to grow an industry which delivers investment and jobs across the state, especially in our regional areas."
The strategy, and initiatives that arise from it, is part of a $15 million commitment under the Future Fishing Taskforce's recommendations, which aim to significantly reduce high-risk fishing activities impacting the Great Barrier Reef.
The Queensland and Australian governments have committed $185 million to implement all Taskforce recommendations.
"We want to hear from all sectors of the community so we can further enhance Queensland's reputation as a supplier of sustainable, responsibly sourced and farmed products," Minister Furner said.
"Earlier this year I released the Ross Lobegeiger Report, which showed a 17 per cent increase in the growth of the sector over a 12-month period to hit a record high of $263 million."
The Queensland aquaculture industry is key to meeting continued and growing consumer demand for high quality seafood to complement the wild-caught sector, while providing a boost to regional economies and jobs.
The Queensland Aquaculture Strategy 2024-2034 will identify research priorities, best practice regulatory approaches and provide a clear direction for aquaculture's future in Queensland.
It will also accelerate the uptake of innovative approaches and investment to ensure Queensland continues to be a world-leader for best practice, sustainable aquaculture.
"Key to this continued growth will be considering protections for our unique environments that strengthen stock sustainability," Minister Furner said.
"We also want to make Queensland's aquaculture sector a world-leader in the adoption of new technologies."
"That's why the new strategy will have a strong focus on keeping Queensland a step ahead of the rest technologically."
The Queensland Aquaculture Strategy consultation paper is available at Department of Agriculture and Fisheries | Queensland Aquaculture Strategy consultation (engagementhub.com.au) and submissions close on 5pm July 31.
