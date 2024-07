Feeder weight heifers and steers sell to firm market at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 266c/kg and averaged 219c/kg, and those over 500kg topped at 290c/kg to average 271c/kg. Heifers under 540kg sold to 270c/kg and averaged 222c/kg. Cows under 400kg made 230c/kg and averaged 166c/kg, while cows over 400kg reached 248c/kg, averaging 229c/kg. Bulls under 450kg made 264c/kg and averaged 210c/kg, while bulls over 600kg reached 264c/kg to average 218c/kg.