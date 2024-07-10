Water control fight makes splash in northern councils

AN ONGOING mission by two northern councils to retain power over local water infrastructure could slash further million dollar payments to state-owned entities.
Mount Isa City Council and Cloncurry Shire Council have banded together with the hopes of creating a local entity, North West Water.
The plan for the entity is to bring the responsibility and operation of water reservoirs including Lake Moondarra, Lake Julius and Chinaman Creek Dam and associated infrastructure under council control.
A Mount Isa council spokesperson said while the region had not pumped water from Lake Julius since 2012, it was still paying around $1 million each year to SunWater - owned by the Queensland government - for pumping rights.
Over the past 12 years, council had been charged over $10 million.
"[This money] could have been spent on replacing Mount Isa's ageing sewer network or reducing the cost of water for residents," the spokesperson said.
"Mount Isa City Council is concerned about the significant ongoing costs of paying for rights to pump water from Lake Julius."
The creation of North West Water is ongoing and requires cooperation from the state government and Water Minister Glenn Butcher.
A single entity claiming responsibility for the management of the reservoirs would provide certainty around water pricing for residents and help develop the North West Minerals Province.
"Recently, Mount Isa City Council received advice from Queensland Treasury that the payment of our water dividend from the Mount Isa Water Board this year was about $1 million less than had been budgeted, which will have a negative impact on council's cash position," the spokesperson said.
Cloncurry mayor Greg Campbell said while talks with SunWater were ongoing, there was a need for improved utilisation and coordination of water assets specifically in the north west.
While Mt Isa council had raised concerns with the cost and delivery of urban water, Cloncurry council was focused on the how to coordinate water assets for "economic growth".
"There's water sitting un-utilised in Lake Julius. How can we use that to create more irrigated agriculture, as a lever to get more mining operations going and how we can get the best model and ... that could still be through SunWater," Cr Campbell said.
However, in doing so Cr Campbell said more flexibility and potential funding could provide assess to water for the right price.
"It all hinges on the state government and how much they are potentially willing to provide flexibility to whatever the entity is ... [and getting] the government commitment to actually see those programs grow and [establish] a pricing mechanism ... that matches the industry expectation," he said.
Cr Campbell said from council experience, efforts to establish a small commercial farm with water from Lake Julius were classified as "high priority".
"Pumping costs are high and that means the delivered price of water is prohibitive to agriculture," he said.
"We've got water that comes via SunWater to Cloncurry for our town supply and what we pay varies depending on how much we use. That cost at this stage is subsidised by a community service obligation by the state government to SunWater."
Current costs range from between $300-$400,000 and $600-$700,000 depending on usage.
"We're just increasing the ability to use our own water. We used to use all the water for the town from Chinaman Creek Dam but now we've got a focus on lifestyle and liveability as well. It's an awesome recreation water source so we're trying to protect it," Cr Campbell said.
"We've upgraded all our own infrastructure in the Cloncurry River which can supply water as well for the town. We're reducing our need or reliance on the Lake Julius pipeline and the beauty of it is it gives capacity for the growth of the town."
Lake Moondora is Mount Isa's primary water source and the state-owned water authority, the Mount Isa Water Board, supplies bulk water from the lake to council.
Council then supplies the water to the city and to Mount Isa Mines.
Chinaman Creek Dam is owned and run by Cloncurry Shire Council.
Both councils have access to water from Lake Julius in times of serious drought.
